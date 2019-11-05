Squarespace E-Commerce Hosting

All in one e-commerce solution dedicated to offer services of e-commerce hosting especially to designers, bloggers, businesses. It offers various responsive templates, using them business sites can be developed of any size or shape. To perform according to the user's needs, it offers a developer platform too. With support rendered for 24*7, it is a good option.

Tictail E-Commerce Hosting

A free e-commerce hosting service allows to build an online store using their innovative and responsive themes fastly and start selling products and services instantly. It follows an approach ‘to-do feed'. This platform worked as a private sales and marketing assistant allowing to perform regular tasks so that online store can run in a better way and thereby enhance customer relations.

Airsquare E-Commerce Store

A fast and simple e-commerce solution allows to build and manage an online store quickly and efficiently. Airsquare lets you set up a blog, sell online, email newsletters, show portfolio, and manage contacts. No contract, no setup fees, 30-day free trial works with Xero, social media, MailChimp, Google Analytics, etc.

Goodsie E-Commerce store

A powerful and flexible web store builder which according to the need or preference customized by choosing images for background, layouts, fonts, and colors. Integrated payment services offered include Amazon, Google Checkout, Paypal.

Jimdo E-Commerce Store & Website builder

Jimdo provides with hundreds of web designs, maps, music players, calendars, visitor counters, downloads, image gallery for building and hosting e-commerce websites. It is a straightforward and easy to use e-commerce platform. E-Commerce hosting services offered are reliable, fast with unlimited bandwidth. Sites are search engine optimized and offer website analytics. Free platform, allows lots of code freedom to edit templates.

Big Cartel Website builder

A simple and easy to use website builder dedicated to web stores. It is a good option for small web stores. Clients of Big Cartel are mainly from creative fields like designers, artists, bands, crafters who need a simple and easy to use e-commerce platform for building and managing their web stores. They offer beautiful customized themes to give site an innovative look.

LightCMS E-Commerce Store

An online store and website CMS provides a complete design control over CSS, HTML, JavaScript and flexibility for designers when websites or online storefronts are developing. Services they offered permits users to add forms, blogs, galleries, calendars, media, file management and much more.

The designers can use LightCMS for building websites or web stores for customers with client branded interface, billing on automated basis and own price.