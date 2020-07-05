PM Modi Launches CHAMPIONS: Technology Platform to empower MSMEs

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the technology platform CHAMPIONS (Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength).

As the name suggests, the portal is basically for making the smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping, and hand-holding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry.

This ICT based system is set up to help the MSMEs in a present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

Detailed objectives of CHAMPIONS

Grievance Redressal: To resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labor, regulatory permissions, etc. mainly in the COVID created a difficult situation

To help them capture new opportunities: including manufacturing medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, etc. and supplying them in National and International markets

To identify and encourage the sparks: i.e., the potential MSMEs who can withstand the current situation can become national and international champions.

It is a technology-packed control room-cum-management information system. In addition to ICT tools, including telephone, internet, and video conference, the system enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning.

It is also fully integrated on a real-time basis with GOI’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s other web-based mechanisms. The entire ICT architecture created in house with the help of NIC at no cost. Similarly, the physical infrastructure built in one of the ministry’s dumping rooms in record time.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms created in a Hub & Spoke Model, the Hub situated in New Delhi in the Secretary of MSME’s office. The spokes are in the States in various offices and institutions of the MSME Ministry. As of now, 66 state-level control rooms are created and made functional. They get connected through video conference also in addition to the portal of Champions. A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) has been an issue for the officers and staff that have been deployed and conducted for them.

On this occasion, Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari was also present.

