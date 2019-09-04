5 Things That Aren’t True About Dedicated Hosting

Unlimited anything sounds good, doesn't it? Unlimited food, for example, or unlimited amounts of money. All of those things are good in excess. Unlimited dedicated hosting would be great too, if it existed. But, the truth behind the myth is that there's no such thing as unlimited hosting. Sorry, it just doesn't exist.

What other fallacies exist in the dedicated hosting world? Take a look at these things to watch out for.

1. 99% uptime. Yep, that one is a myth too. No hosting company runs for 99% of the time, it's just not true.

2. Overselling. Have you ever wondered why there are so many hosting companies? That's because these hosting companies oversell. What happens when things are oversold? Well, it's not a good thing. You see, if someone like you actually uses all of the options available, this will be an issue. Why? Because hosting companies rely on the fact that most website owners don't use half of the services offered. When you do use all of the services, things happen. Bad things.

3. 24 hour customer service. In some very rare cases this is the truth. But, what really matters with customer service is not the length of time that tech support is available. What matters most is the quality of technical support that you'll get. Who cares if you can reach a random person at 4am? You just have to reach someone that can help you.

4. A fool proof emergency plan. Sorry, this one is false too. Things might go wrong with your website. When that happens, you will need a company that has a solid plan, but few companies really react well to problems. Instead of relying on a company to have a plan, make sure that you have one of your own – just in case something bad happens.

5. Dedicated hosting is more expensive. Sure, at the onset it is more expensive, but that's not how it will end up. If you currently own a website and use shared hosting, the real cost will happen when your site goes down and you lose clients. See where I'm getting with that?

So, is dedicated hosting for you? It is if you run a small business and want to make sure that your site is up and running at all times. Dedicated hosting isn't without its faults, though. You do have to be aware that nothing is unlimited or comes with a 99% guarantee.

We've taken the time on this blog to review a number of dedicated hosting websites, so that you can choose the ones that will benefit your company the best. Let us know if you need help selecting a hosting option, and do let us know if you've come across any other claims that are less than true!