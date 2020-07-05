Vice President urges every Indian to adopt Atm-Nirbhar Bharat campaign to transform “Local” India into a “Glocal” India

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, today called for creating an ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship to thrive. It urged every Indian to adopt the Atm-Nirbhar Bharat campaign to transform “Local” India into “Glocal” India.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Elyments mobile App through video conferencing from Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, the Vice President said the Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan aimed at giving a new boost and a quantum jump to the economic potential of the country. It would strengthen infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains.

Describing Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as a mission to galvanize the forces of growth across the country in various sectors of the economy, he said it was a launchpad for fostering entrepreneurship, nurturing innovation and creation of an ecosystem for rural-urban symbiotic development.

The Vice President said the call for Atm-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan was not a call for protectionism or isolationism, but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy that would enable the country to recognize and capitalize on its inherent strengths.

The Vice President said that it was entirely appropriate that the prime minister announced the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ yesterday in the backdrop of India becoming one of the IT superpowers because of the talented scientists and technology experts.

He said it would encourage Indian IT specialists to prepare apps for various uses to enhance our quality of life. As Prime Minister envisages, it would result in world-class ‘Made in India’ apps and create an ‘Atmanirbhar App Ecosystem’, Shri Naidu added.

Appreciating the efforts of more than one thousand IT professionals in creating the indigenous app Elyments, he said the ‘New India’ needs vibrant young thinkers who are willing to experiment and explore. “We should innovate, not just imitate. Innovation is the watchword for the 21st Century. We have all the ingredients for success. We have pioneers who have built global brands in various sectors,”, Shri Naidu asserted.

Expressing his happiness that the App would be available in eight Indian languages, he expressed the hope that it would be made available in all major Indian languages.

The Vice President said such initiatives by the Indian tech industry and professionals were truly praiseworthy as they demonstrated India’s prowess in technology and was a step towards Atm-Nirbhar Bharat. “I hope this App would prove to be a good desi alternative to the many foreign Apps used by the people.”

Shri Naidu stressed the need to make India a leading power in every field, be it science & technology, economy, defense, or human development.

Talking about the number of internal and external challenges the country faces, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Naidu said, India is passing through a crucial moment in history. “But we should remain resolute in our response to the challenges thrown at us,” he added.

Dedicating the App to the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Vice reminded the audience of the crucial role of ‘Gurus’ in this transformation towards Atm-Nirbhar Bharat.

Founder of Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji, Chairman, Chairman of GMR Group, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev, Chairman of Ramoji Group, Shri Ch. Ramoji Rao, Chairman, Sumeru Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, Shri A L Rao, and other dignitaries joined the App launch virtually via video conferencing.

Source: PIB Press Release ID: 1636604