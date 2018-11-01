Latest News And Web Hosting Review Byet

Byet.host Overview

Byet hosting company provides dedicated servers shared hosting and virtual private server at very competitive rates. Their hosting services are the best option for medium businesses. Also, they come with reliability and high uptime guarantee. They run two servers one of them is Intel Quad-core XEON processor 7300 series. On top of this, the company comprises of all great features which require for a successful website including unlimited traffic, email addresses, domain add-ons, MySQL databases. As soon as customers sign up, they get a benefit of the free domain offer that allows buying a domain name of customer choice. Technical support is available 24/7 via live chat, knowledge base, ticket system. However, the company does not offer social media support.

Byet.host offers an interactive hosting infrastructures and customized solutions which suit everyone needs. Bytehost is offered free web hosting and free reseller hosting services for beginners. It provide hosting package including VPS, Shared hosting and Dedicated servers. This hosting mainly suite mid range organization and personal level users who are searching for affordable and basic way to get site hosted. It also provides free and paid both hosting services. Company offers excellent customer care support including free technical support from expert staff to satisfy clients needs. Moreover, their hosting plans are feature-rich which adequately serve for customers hosting demands.

Byet.host: Reliability and Performance

Company is growing steadily in web industry but when it comes to reliability, company employs high skilled staff to ensure that users get top class hosting services. Their servers are normally running throughout the day and night so that websites are on all day. They provide clients with number of features and guaranteed uptime because they have full length pages on the site, which provide information on server hardware used, network infrastructure. They main servers which are one being an Intel Quad-core XEON Processor 7300 series and other server from the 5000 series.

Site speed is quite fast but adequate. Uptime is reliable but one or two downtime a day. Plus point is, it has great value because it is free. It is one of the free webhosts which allows SSL certificates.

Byet.host Plans

There are two plans available for the users, one is standard monthly hosting plan and another one is ultimate monthly hosting plan. Both plans are free of cost. These plans include webhosting along with FTP account, unlimited disk space and control panel. Moreover, there is no set up fees for both plans. Prices for these plans are competitive with the market price. Company also provides free Reseller hosting. Company`s reseller services offer to set up client`s own customizable white-labeled free hosting. Along with this reseller hosting, clients will get fast and easy turn key solution. With this reseller hosting offers same features as paid reseller hosting except free domain name.

Byet.host: Features and Control Panel

Bytehost offers different types of hosting for the clients under one roof. Their plans come with features like Bandwidth, sub domains, free technical support, MySQL databases, email accounts and much more. They also include Perl, PostgeSQL, Python Fantastico script installer, PostageSQL and Ruby on Rails.

Company further on use of control panel that gives great flexibility and user friendly interface. Control panel can manage subdomains and helps to built relevant content. Features related to domain are relatively competitive. Apart from these features, ByteHostt doesn’t provide free backups.

Byet.host Support

Best part of this hosting is that clients are entitled to free technical support from company`s high skilled staff with 24/7 technical support. After register for an account on live chat, clients can ask any technical question. However, support is available for all accounts and clients can resolve issues through video tutorial, community forums and knowledge base.

Pros

Byet.host services are available at affordable prices along with decent hosting features and number of support channels. Free hosting plans are also available.

Cons

Enterprise level service is not available for the users. Sometimes support staff takes much time in solving issues.

Cancellation Policy

Company can cancel the user`s account in case of dissatisfaction by the users. Clients can inform about their cancellation through emails. Payment which can be verified or certain to be fraud are eligible to refund.

Conclusion

Byet.host is a mid-range hosting company for small and mid sized companies but not for enterprise scaled services. Package prices are nominal and provide feature rich free shared hosting and tools that is completely ad free. Deliver plenty of support channels and rock solid infrastructure to host website.