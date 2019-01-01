script security

What we can do?

Gone are the days when the internet was a safe place to be. Today it abounds with all kinds of malpractices and nothing can be tagged as completely secure until special efforts are made to do so. Any program executed is under threat. Anyone anywhere can hack into systems, servers, and your website. The lust for quick money drives people to do these illegal things. So we have to be careful when it comes to website security measures. Taking the right ones at the right time can sure save you much trouble.

Scripts offered by Hosting Company

Today most of the website developers, especially bloggers look towards PHP, CGI, Perl scripts. There are many numbers of web hosting service providers that provide with script hosting services like PHP, CGI or Pearl script hosting. They offer plans that are just good enough for any website, and they are affordable and reliable. They let you run custom or even enhanced scripts on the web server. Script hosting sometimes provides you with pre-installed scripts and sometimes one might have to add scripts manually after paying a fee.

Free Scripts have Security Issues

Most of the scripts are available for free. However, while selecting your preferred scripts one need to be very cautious. Many of the scripts have been known to have exploitable bugs. They have their security holes. Thus while using them utmost care taken that these do not give away any information to a hacker and that any remote user might not be able to execute commands on your server. It is essential to understand the working off a script, before starting to use, what is its complexity level, does it read or write files, at any point does it interact with other programs and so on. By being aware of the script features and characteristics, one can be sure that there are no security breaches.

Fantastico Many web hosts offer Script hosting. Moreover, all most all of them provide Fantastico. It is a preferred tool which facilitates downloading of new scripts as per the requirements, installing and using them.

Whenever you go ahead to pick a web host for script hosting, few factors must carefully weigh. For instance, it must be clear that how much bandwidth and how much web space allocated. Also, what are the charges for different scripts? It should not exceed the standard rates of the market. Also, it is great if a tool like Fantastico offered. If it is not offering the same, then, the right idea is to explore the features of whichever tool is being provided for script installation, before you zero down on one option. Also one must ensure that the company that you choose to host your web page or website on a high quality, fast server. Also, make sure, which operating system installed on servers? Most of these companies, which give excellent script hosting services, offer 99.9% uptime guarantee. It is almost mandatory. Also, another factor that one has to keep in mind is the control panel that provided for website management. It is of particular importance when you are planning to work with PHP script.

When you are looking for fast and reliable web hosting which would not burn a huge hole in your pocket, it is wise to weigh your options on various factors as mentioned above. Treat the security of your website as a major factor for the same.