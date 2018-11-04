Latest News And Web Hosting Review 4GoodHosting

4goodhosting provides economical hosting solutions including site builder, SEO services, site builder, website design and more. The company is Toronto-based, and servers located in both Vancouver and Toronto. They offer excellent technical support with competitive prices. Also, they give peace of mind to the customers by providing quality hosting services. For unhappy customers, 4Goodhosting provide 30-day money back guarantee which gives complete stability. The company has standard hosting features such as Webmail, cPanel, website builder, free domain, automated server backups and much more. On top of this, their technical support is available 24/7 through ticketing and phone. The company does have some extra options like site builder which makes this hosting reasonable.

Key Selling Points

Canadian Web Hosting Service Provider

Services Offered: web hosting, e-commerce solution services, dedicated servers

Data Center: 2 data centers in Vancouver and 1 in Toronto.

Target Customers: Canada’s largest cities

What for Customers?

Provides enhanced performance, security and better email inbox spam protection

The company offers clients best hosting experience with full data availability and speed via their websites.

4GoodHosting offers safeguarding protection that no other web hosting company in Canada provides. Entrust your website to them and you`ll get your data protected on both sides of the country. In the unlikely event of a disaster, your data always remains secure. 4GoodHosting provide automated backups daily on both Canadian Coasts so your website receives the highest standard of protection. Of all the Canadian web hosting companies, 4GoodHosting are the only one to provide this level of security. Plus they offer a 30-day, full money back guarantee, ensuring your satisfaction at absolutely no risk to you.

4GoodHosting sync disaster recovery servers to function every 6 hours. In the event of a major hardware failure they will have your site back online in a matter of hours. You never have to worry about losing your online presence for days on end. And if ever you should accidentally delete any of your files, 4GoodHosting will come to the rescue. They store your backups for 30 days, guaranteed. You never have to worry about the permanent loss of your data.

Data Center are equipped with backup power generators and HVAC units provides state of the art capabilities meeting the high demands of your online business. You will also get: Faster and Maximum Up-Time. data center use a “FastFiber” network designed to deliver optimal operation time.

High Throughput and Packet per Second Capability. Backbone communication services work to meet the intense needs of your business. Multi-Layer Network Security, fully redundant network guarantees the highest security with no single point of failure. Virus Protection, 4GoodHosting provide Virus and Malware Email and website scanning, protecting your site from any destructive bugs.

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for 4GoodHosting. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. 4GoodHosting time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by 4GoodHosting are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7.

4GoodHosting hosted site count for .com, .net, .org and .info is 1205. Quantity does not essentially reflect quality. It is significant to ensure a hosting company can handle the magnitude of sites it hosts on its servers.

SiteGeek Analysis shows that 1 new domain was registered with 4GoodHosting and 0 domains were transferred to 4GoodHosting from other web hosts. Analysis also shows 0 domain was transferred away from 4GoodHosting.

4GoodHosting has 73.33% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

4goodhosting: Company Overview

4goodhosting, one of the Canada’s top known highly reliable VPS and Web hosting company, offers Web hosting, Reseller hosting, VPS Hosting services to clients at good prices. To offer as much as possible to their clients, SEO and Web designing services, Website builder with SSL Certificates are also offered. And to ensure good support, 24*7 customer services is available so as to deliver first what a client needs and then work on issues, if any, which results in client satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/Uptime Report

Top notch performance is delivered to clients by 4goodhosting by offering a 99.9% uptime guarantee to run the websites of clients for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Company is also offering SSL Certificates and backups on regular basis so as to offer optimal protection to data stored on clients site and this ensures security and high reliability.

Hosting Plans

Linux/ SSD/ Windows Web hosting offers several features and key ones are cPanel/Plesk Control panel, Free Domain name, Webmail & Webstats, 30 days money back guarantee, Daily Backups, Website Builder. Others are Parked Domains, 24*7 FTP Access, Softaculous etc. E-Commerce based, E-Mail based, Control Panel features with Scripting and SEO tools in large no. are also offered.

Reseller hosting offers features like no setup fees, WHM/Web Control panel, Parked/ Sub Domains, File Manager, Webstats, E-Mail related features, Perl5, PHP5, Cron, Python, CGI, SSI, daily backups etc. In addition to the above, Windows reseller hosting also offers Asp .net, Asp .net 4, MsSql 2008, Softaculous or Parallels, MySql 5, IIS 7.0 etc.

Linux VPS/ SSD VPS/ Windows VPS/ Windows SSD VPS Hosting plans inc. features like Python, Perl, ASP.net, and PHP Support, full root access, Host unlimited domains, Private DNS, 24 hrs monitoring, full root access with 24*7 support.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Customer support

Site Builder

SSL Certificates

Website Designing & SEO Services

cPanel Control panel

Free Domain name

Webmail & Webstats

30 days money back guarantee

Daily Backups

99.9 % Uptime guarantee

E-Commerce based features

E-Mail based features

Site mgt. features

Support

4goodhosting.com provides an outstanding customer service. With a good and informative knowledgebase, more than 1000 helping tutorials and 4GH forums are also offered to assist clients in almost every way. A good Support Centre is available where client can interact with the team of customer care round the clock via Live Chat, Phone and E-Mail/Ticket.

Pros

Canada’s top rated VPS & web hosting company

Canada’s highly reliable and secure hosting provider

Knowledgebase, Videos & 4GH Forums

Best Support Centre

Transfer of sites at free of cost

User is not bound by any contract

No Setup fees

Fast building of websites

Spam filtration of mails

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A refund policy of 4goodhosting states that a client is entitled to get a refund, if he or she founds services unsatisfactory, in the first 30 days of service being issued by company. A client is having a time period of 30 days in which he can decide whether he wants to continue with the services or not and accordingly take the decision. In other words, this policy leaves a client with satisfaction or money back guarantee.

Conclusion

4goodhosting.com provides a wide array of hosting solutions like Linux/ SSD Web hosting, Reseller hosting, Linux VPS/ Linux SSD VPS Hosting, Windows Web/ Reseller/ VPS / SSD VPS Hosting. With this, it also offers Web designing & SEO Services with SSL Certificates. It also ensures customer satisfaction guarantee through high uptime, refund policy and 24*7 customer supports.

