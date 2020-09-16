House Passes Gardner, Schatz, Portman, Harris Bipartisan Legislation to Improve Federal Government's Use of Artificial Intelligence

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for passing the bipartisan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Government Act. He introduced with U.S. Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Kamala Harris (D-CA). This bipartisan legislation would improve the federal government's effectiveness by ensuring that the government's use of AI and automated processes are ethical and accountable. The government has the necessary technical expertise to use AI successfully. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the AI in Government Act on November 6, 2019.

Senator Gardner said: “Artificial intelligence presents enormous opportunities for improving the world around us but also poses serious challenges. Our bill will bring agencies, industry, and others to the table to discuss government adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. We need a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges these technologies present for federal government use, and this legislation would put us on the path to achieve that goal.”

Senator Portman, Co-Chair of the Senate AI Caucus said: “Artificial intelligence will have significant impacts on our country, economy, and society. Ensuring that our government has the capabilities and expertise to help navigate those impacts will be important in the coming years and decades. This bipartisan legislation represents the most significant AI policy change ever passed by Congress. I'm pleased the House has passed this measure, and I urge my Senate colleagues to support it when it comes to the floor for a vote.”

The AI in Government Act will:

Expand an AI Center of Excellence within the General Services Administration to provide technical expertise to relevant government agencies; advise agencies on the procurement of AI technology, and promote U.S. competitiveness through agency and industry cooperation;

Direct the Office of Management and Budget to establish guidelines for the federal government to ensure agencies use AI systems in an ethical and accountable manner;

Direct the Office of Personnel Management to identify skills and competencies for AI, and establish a new or update an existing occupational series for AI-intensive jobs in the government.

