Benefitfocus Names Barry Libert to Board of Directors Platform and A.I. expert brings experience in digital business transformation.

Benefitfocus, Inc., today announces the appointment of Barry Libert to its board of directors, bringing the total number of Benefitfocus directors to seven. Libert is also a strategic advisor to BuildGroup, a significant investor in Benefitfocus, and joins Lanham Napier as BuildGroup’s second board member under their investment terms.

Mason Holland, an executive chairman, said: “Barry brings a wealth of experience in digital business models, and in particular AI-powered platforms to the Benefitfocus board. We look forward to his insight and counsel as we continue to expand our platform to deliver, enroll, and communicate benefits and health care solutions for our customers.”

Libert is an expert in digital business models, particularly platforms powered by artificial intelligence (A.I.). Throughout his career, Libert has served as an advisor to CEOs and boards on transforming their business models from product to platform, customer to network, and form data to A.I., to achieve exponential growth and value. Previous clients include Barrack Gold, iRobot, Neiman Marcus, and Salesforce. He began his career with McKinsey & Company, is a graduate of Tufts University (Magna Cum Laude), and holds an MBA from Columbia University (Beta Gamma Sigma).

Libert said: “I am very excited to join the Benefitfocus board and support the acceleration of its business model transformation. Benefitfocus’s ever-expanding platform of partners and consumers, with its ability to use A.I. and data, offers superior value for its customers, can lead to exponential growth. I look forward to being a part of that success.”

Source: Press Release Charleston, S.C. Date: September 15, 2020 Benefitfocus, Inc. 843-981-8898 pr@benefitfocus.com Investor Relations: Patti Leahy 843-981-8899 ir@benefitfocus.com