Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community

Home » Latest Webhosting News » story » Latest News And Web Hosting Review GalaxyVisions

Latest News And Web Hosting Review GalaxyVisions

Headquarters: Brooklyn, NY

Data Center

  • Bandwidth routed through powerful Cisco equipment with a mixture of Tier1 transit, and Gigabit Ethernet
  • High-Tech security with 24/7 live monitoring: Digital surveillance with biometric palm scanners and pass card access
  • Multiple connections to significant internet backbone carriers
  • HVAC environmental systems
  • Conditioned uninterruptible power
  • Controlled temperature and humidity with 24/7 monitoring

Services Offered

  • Dedicated, collocation, and shared web services

What for Customers?

  • Affordable, competitive industry prices
  • High-availability, sufficient bandwidth from redundant providers and multiple peering arrangements
  • High-quality network performance

Support: 24.7.365

%d bloggers like this: