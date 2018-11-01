Latest News And Web Hosting Review KVCHosting NET

Hosting Review KVCHosting NET

KVCHosting main goal and aim is Client satisfaction. It is this goal that encourages KVCHosting to work round the clock to develop customer support services and web hosting packages to meet your needs.

KVCHosting.com is a web hosting company that endeavors to formulate high-end technology accessible by making available, affordable and inexpensive quality web hosting packages. KVC Hosting specializes in web hosting services of different categories, and since 2008 have been named as one of the highest emerging web hosting companies for technology enriched, quality-driven, and affordable web hosting developers. They have more than 100,000 domains from across the globe that trust their services and have partnered with them for years.

Establishment: 2008

Services Offered: SSD Unlimited, SSD VPS ENterprise, SSD Reseller, SEO HOSTING, Proxy, Email Marketing, Business Hosting, Dedicated Server

Number of Customers: 100,000+ domains

What for Customers?

Quality-driven and technology-enriched

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 99.9%

KVCHosting: Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for KVCHosting. Uptime % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. KVCHosting time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by KVCHosting are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. KVCHosting has 67% positive user sentiment, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

KVCHosting Plans

KVCHosting free web hosting plan includes K Hosting, V Hosting and C Hosting which include features like: PHP Hosting, 300 MB Storage, 2GB Data Transfer, 1 Emails (POP3, SMTP), CPANEL 11, 1 FTP Account, 0 Subdomain, 0 Mysql Database, No Banner Ads, 90% Uptime

Seo web hosting plan includes: U.S.A & Europe IPs, cPanel 11 & WHM, Private Nameserver, Free Site Builder, Free 3000 Templates, Free 10.000 Icons, Free 10.000 Fonts, Free 75 SEO TOOLS, Free Backlinks, Unlimited Domains & Sub Domains, Unlimited Email Accounts, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Unlimited Mysql Database, .htaccess enable & CRON Jobs, Softaculous – 200+ Pre-Install Script, WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Awstats, Daily Backup, KVCSHIELD Protection, No Contract, Fast Setup & NO SETUP FEE, NO Gimmick or Hidden Fee, 99.9% Uptime, 45 Days Money Back, 24/7/365 Support

KVCHosting: Features and Control Panel

K.V.C Unlimited SSD Hosting Main Features: Disk Space, Bandwidth, Control Panel, Add-on Domains, Softaculous 200+ 1-Click Script Installs, FREE Dedicated IP, FREE Domain Name (Included FREE Privacy), RVSiteBuilder – Demo , 45 Days Money Back, Virus Scanner in Cpanel, 70+ SEO Tools (Include Site Submission), FREE Site Builder – RVSITEBUILDER, FREE 2500+ Site Templates, FREE 10.000 Free Fonts, FREE 10.000 Icons

KVCHosting Support

KVCHosting provides 24 by 7 email, telephone, and chat support to every hosting customer.

Pros

Free Back links for SEO HOSTING

Cons

Problems with deliverability of emails

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

KVCHosting offers refund if client request is made within 45 days of signing up for web hosting services. Client will be given a refund after deductions are made for the number of days KVCHosting services have been used and the initial setup fee is charged for $9.99. All FREE Hosting packages are not eligible for Refunds/Cancellation (Free K Hosting, Free V Hosting, Free C Hosting) or any DEDICATED SERVERS.

Cancellation of KVCHosting Services must be put in written format. KVCHosting will review and confirm required information upon receipt of the notification and inform client of cancellation of account in writing, usually through email.

Conclusion

KVCHosting strive to provide and develop efficient, high quality and reliable web hosting to their customers at affordable rates. As a new customer, KVCHosting welcome you and do their best to make sure that any problems you encounter will be handled quickly and efficiently by experts. The wide range of web hosting services they offer makes it feasible for clients to choose the most relevant and suitable hosting package available for their website.