Virtual Private Server for Personal and Business Websites

The question of choosing the best host, always make you worry and there is still a dissatisfaction. Even, if the website hosted on the branded hosting company, but ever there is a worry of uncertainty. Hence, you keep taking the backup periodically, to maintain the continuity of business. It is a big puzzle, where to host and if something goes wrong with the present host, where next to move. There is always a demand for high-performance from the web host if it fails to fulfill, then host loses customers.

When a customer purchases a hosting plan by looking for an optimal solution for its business website, some features, although not mentioned, must be there. Otherwise, the hosting plan is of no-use.

Most businesses, only host single-website, so, they go for shared hosting. But, when they start coming to know un-wanted effects of shared hosting, they wish to switch to some upgraded plan. Or, once, their website, need scalability and security, they like to update.

Above, Shared Hosting, the option, they find is VPS (Virtual Private Server) Hosting. Of course, it is understandable for hosting customer, that there would be certain advantages on shared hosting, and some drawbacks, when compared with dedicated hosting. VPS is perfect for both personal and business websites, but for critical application based websites, it depends on resource requirements.

About Virtual Private Server

A physical server subdivided into some virtual servers and hosting clients get portion of the material server. It lets the client run own operating system on allocated resources (Space and Bandwidth).

Benefits of VPS Hosting

* VPS runs your website on the own-server environment, but still, sharing the resources. VPS restrict other neighbors from using your allocated resources. Hence, only a limited number of VPS accounts can exist on single-server, providing the performance you expect. If any neighbor VPS account crashes, it won't have any effect on your websites, as it runs on an isolated portion of server's resources.

* Handle large site or a significant amount of traffic. Hence, a better option for website generating a decent amount of revenue. Its cost is a bit higher than shared hosting, but, worth if site generates revenue for customers.

* Customer can configure a server to meet unique requirements. The customer needs the expertise to run and manage a VPS account. So, a better option is to go for Managed-VPS account. The provider patches and updates the OS and applications. Furthermore, provides security, safety from DDoS attacks and hackers. It is obvious Managed-VPS would be bit costlier than unmanaged. But, it's cost is worth, as it relieves you from necessary maintenance, and allows you to concentrate on your core business. If you don't understand or have the required expertise, you can end up crashing your virtual server.

* With un-managed VPS, hosting customer gets root access. With which, its easy to the hood and tweak server environment for better security and specific requirements of the website. On Shared hosting, it is much-hassle to customize the options.

* It features similar to a dedicated server, but at much lower cost.

* CP Web Hosting suggests VPS Cloud hosting for maximum scalability. As nowadays, businesses are going online and doing much of their activity on the cloud. The company keeps growing and hence its operations, which leads to increase in resources. With Cloud VPS, scaling is much more comfortable, just require few clicks. Mani, CPWebhosting says “Scalability is a paramount feature, which a hosting customer must look while choosing a hosting company.” On Cloud VPS, there is no physical movement of resources from one server to another to scale-up. Most companies do offer both options scale-up and scale-down. The scaling happens without downtime, automatically, without susceptible human errors.

* Better uptime as compared to Shared Hosting. Once, your website goes down, you lose ranking, and if you are running online business e-commerce portal, you lose business.