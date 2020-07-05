Government Bans 59 mobile apps which are prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity, defense of India, the security of the state and public order.

The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it's power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and given the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps. Since given the information available, they are engaged in activities that are prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity, defense of India, and the security of the state and public order.

Over the last few years, India has emerged as a leading innovator in technological advancements and a primary market in the digital space.

At the same time, there have been raging concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. It has been noted recently that such matters also pose a threat to our country's sovereignty and security. The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, it's mining, and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon India's sovereignty and integrity, is a matter of profound and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps. This Ministry has also received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding the security of data and risk to privacy relating to certain apps' operation.

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding the security of data and breach of privacy impacting public order issues. Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside the Indian Parliament. There has been a steady chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens.

Based on these and upon receiving recent credible inputs that such Apps pose a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

TikTok Shareit Kwai UC Browser Baidu map Shein Clash of Kings DU battery saver Helo Likee YouCam makeup Mi Community CM Browers Virus Cleaner APUS Browser ROMWE Club Factory Newsdog Beutry Plus WeChat UC News QQ Mail Weibo Xender QQ Music QQ Newsfeed Bigo Live SelfieCity Mail Master Parallel Space Mi Video Call – Xiaomi WeSync ES File Explorer Viva Video – QU Video Inc Meitu Vigo Video New Video Status DU Recorder Vault- Hide Cache Cleaner DU App studio DU Cleaner DU Browser Hago Play With New Friends Cam Scanner Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Wonder Camera Photo Wonder QQ Player We Meet Sweet Selfie Baidu Translate Vmate QQ International QQ Security Center QQ Launcher U Video V fly Status Video Mobile Legends DU Privacy

Source: PIB Press Release ID: 1635206