The hosting industry wholly transformed in a decade. Almost every hosting company started offering unlimited resources while keeping the subscription cost low, with that burden to keep every customer happy. It is no surprise that this approach has done maximum sabotage to the web hosting industry. With the increasing pricing for human resources, maintenance, and providing utmost security to customer accounts, most hosting companies started struggling. Keeping the business sustained and thriving seems unrealistic to them.

The online identity of a business is its website, and an online business is growing, the companies want 100% assurance of availability of website 24×7. The hosting provider support team's expectation is around 100%, high availability of human resources, less wait time, and fast action on issues. These customer expectations are hosting business requirements. It leads to the minimum attraction of hosting companies running on reseller hosting plans. It is the business where the companies running it must understand the underlying technology that supports its processes.

The core/parent hosting companies sell their reseller plans with the concept that resellers had to focus only on marketing, rest they will take care of it. Hence most resellers don't know what is their system is and what its capability is. The parent company sells reseller-plan to anyone without even justifying that whether the customer is the right person for it. Most reseller hosting businesses burned by wrong assumptions. They took it easy to run with their present setup or existing business.

Every business needs time, resources, dedication, planning, and execution. The reseller hosting providers lure to lean the young with unrealistic propositions. They ask that running the hosting business is easy, but don't talk about its complexities. Hence the analyzers like Ananova.com find such hosting providers come and go without achieving the promised results. The issue of the customers are always real and need to be resolved. The companies that don't resolve customers issue are not successful and won't be around in the future.

Although it is the reseller hosting business's beauty, the entrepreneur does not need to acquire a deep understanding of the embedded processes. They are free from all underlying details and focus only on selling products or services. Hence, these resellers' status quo is to approach the parent providers for all constraining challenges and do not want to hear more about the problems.

Mostly designers and developers go for reseller hosting plans. With their background, an experience they make it sustainable change that is meaningful and has a real impact on their customers.