What Dedicated Relationships and Dedicated Hosting Have In Common

What does it mean to be dedicated? Dedicated relationships and dedicated hosting services have more in common than you may think!

Monogamy: In All Senses of the Word

Webster's defines ‘monogamy' as ‘the practice of being married to one person at a time.' When you are in a monogamous relationship, you are dedicated to one person. You don't have to go so far as to marry that person, but you are committed to that one person all the same.

The same rings true when it comes to dedicated hosting. When you sign up for a dedicated hosting plan, that hosting company promises to provide you with your own dedicated server. That server will be yours and yours alone – you can't marry it, but it will be there when you need it to be!

Slaving Away For You

Okay, your monogamous and committed partner may not be your slave, but dedicated relationships tend to include two people that would do almost anything for one another. When it comes to dedicated hosting, your server slaves away for you.

More Money for More Value

Think about this one: you can get away with not spending any money on a number of relationships – skipping holidays and birthdays and such. But when you're in a committed relationship, you have to spend more money (stick with me here). All of the money you spend on the person you really care about pays off in the end because that person will return the favour and become more committed to you as a result. See how that works?

When it comes to dedicated hosting, you will have to pay more money upfront, but that also means that you get a much better bang for your buck. You don't have to share a server with anyone, your site won't crash because that spammy site is using the same host, and you'll get the best customer support available. See? Those line up!

Better Overall Service

Who better to tuck you in and heal your wounds than the person that's entirely dedicated to you and your needs? If you commit yourself heart and soul, the person your with will commit too. The result is a better overall support and service reciprocation.

When you sign up for dedicated hosting, you'll get better overall customer service. Any issues that you need fixed will get the most attention, and anytime you need great customer service, it will be provided because you are a top priority.

Why Dedicated Is Better

As with any relationship that means something to you, a dedicated hosting plan is just a better way to go all around. You'll get more for your dollar; better service; a company that puts you first; and complete dedication. What more could you want out of a hosting plan?

If you run a small business, you can't afford not to go with a dedication hosting option. It's really that simple. So, what's it going to be? A dedicated hosting plan or one that's not at all reliable?

