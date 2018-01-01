Target Customers: Bloggers, Small Business Websites, novice webmasters, Kick-starters, moderate traffic websites, small budget website
Benefits
- Inexpensive as compared to VPS, Cloud or Dedicated Hosting. If purchased for longer period right discounts are also available.
- Back-end support offered by Hosting provider and website owner need not worry about server management, OS updates, and server security.
Tools: cPanel, Plesk, Hepsia, WHM Web Control Panel Integration
Types: Linux Hosting & Windows Hosting.
Points to Remember
- Analyze your needs: Shared Hosting offers certain limited resources, or if offered unlimited, individual caps applied.
- E-commerce website owners must pay attention to security.