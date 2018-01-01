Ananova

Shared Hosting

Target Customers: Bloggers, Small Business Websites, novice webmasters, Kick-starters, moderate traffic websites, small budget website

Benefits

  • Inexpensive as compared to VPS, Cloud or Dedicated Hosting. If purchased for longer period right discounts are also available.
  • Back-end support offered by Hosting provider and website owner need not worry about server management, OS updates, and server security.

Tools: cPanel, Plesk, Hepsia, WHM Web Control Panel Integration

Types: Linux Hosting & Windows Hosting.

Points to Remember

  • Analyze your needs: Shared Hosting offers certain limited resources, or if offered unlimited, individual caps applied.
  • E-commerce website owners must pay attention to security.
