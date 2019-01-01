Live to support by means of live help support software

Live support software is a popular term for online chat applications planned especially to provide online assistance to users of a website. Such software is used to offer instant help to visitors on a website. Live chat is mostly used for text-based communication; however, software providers pack services like voice, video, helpdesk, CRM systems all along with text chat.

Two major components of this system

The system typically consists of 2 components: A text box on the website. An operator control panel to permit the agent to respond to the chat.

Types of chat in this structure

There are two types of chats:

Pro-active chat – In this case, the content box pop-ups on its own and shows a message to the guest. This message is displayed based on dissimilar criteria like the amount of time depleted on the website, the pages visited, etc. The visitor can then decide to respond to the message displayed. Broadcast- This is a chat initiated by the visitor.

Technology on which this structure is based

The system is usually implemented by thrashing a JavaScript code on the website of the user. The JavaScript code uses cookies to pathway user activity on the site among the applications available, JavaScript, Java, or Flash Player are used to run the application directly within the browser. These online applications vary from classic software typically because website visitors don't have to set up anything on their PCs, and they can converse freely with website's online live chat agents. There is also live support software that goes beyond basic text chat, and offer such superior contact capabilities as true VoIP (Voice over IP), application sharing, remote view, real-time website traffic monitoring, and remote form filling.

The course of action in which it works

Usually, live support applications will unlock a window that connects the customer to an agent. Some software allows the users to be queued, so that one associate of staff can deal with a customer and then automatically shift on to the next customer. The customer's position in the queue is at times displayed. Live support can also be in a form of voice communication via an automatic callback. The client enters his phone number, and the application initiates link between the client and sales rep. These apps are typically useful for companies that execute sales through the phone.

