If you're looking for a live chat alternative, but just aren't prepared for a paid edition then Live Chat Free version is the perfect way to go. With inserting a easy piece of HTML code, a floating chat button that doesn't hinder with your website design, and key features to assist you do chat right, you'll be chatting to your website visitors without any cost. At Live help software free, we utilize the most effective technologies to offer highest quality at the minimum price. This is why we are able to present you totally free version of live chat software and economical premium version. Live chat allows companies to offer instant customer service by chatting with clients while they’re trying to use the product, providing an unprecedented potential for insight and retention.

Why it is free

We think everyone deserves to have chat software in website. Live chat offers valuable premium plans, but our business model allows us to offer everyone professional chat software for free. At Live Chat, the most effective technologies to offer highest quality at minimum price are used. This is why we are able to tender you totally free version of live chat software and inexpensive premium version.

Live chat software offers more than just chat

Push links to guests, co-browse with online shoppers, and find out how they found your site. Interact with website guests and give them the support they're seeking. One agent can grip any figure of chat sessions at the same time. Each session runs in a detach room tab in the Agent Console, agents can agree to or take no notice of incoming chat request by pressing on “Accept” or “Ignore” badge in the room tab. It can hold up hundreds of web chat rooms and thousands of visitors without any degradation in reply time; it’s still being actively developed. Guests will see the padlock sign in their live chat browser window letting them know the discussion is encrypted. It is effortless for agents and visitors to connect files to conversation, screenshots, manuals, documents and many more.

The best products are always free

The web’s major companies, and arguably the best products, are more or less always free. From Facebook to Google, Twitter and Instagram – free does not signify cheap. Live chat is jam-packed with all the features you need to provide winning customer’s hold- it is lightning fast, consistent and scalable. If you already use live chat on your site, there really is no motive to keep paying an agent.

Why only Chatwoo

Chatwoo presented a new standard chat system to website owners so online guests can chat or send messages to other visitors effortlessly at free of cost. Coordination is the key to success for Chatwoo. It deals with the client proficiently to keep a clear overview and effectively work together to make customers happier than ever. ChatWoo gives freedom to Support Agent to access support room via mobile devices so they can serve up chats on-the-go. Advanced chat customization that allows you to alter most of the details of your chat window.