Highly Interactive Website With Drupal Hosting

Drupal Hosting
A powerful, open source Content Management System for highly interactive websites.
Benefits – Drupal Hosting
- The platform includes various interactive and user-friendly features like blogs, discussion forums, bookmarking, photo sharing and RSS feeds
System requirement
Disk space 15 Megabytes
Web server
Apache 1.3, Apache 2.x, or Microsoft IIS
Database server
Drupal 5:
MySQL 3.23.17 or higher
Drupal 6:
MySQL 4.1 or higher,
PostgreSQL 7.1,
Drupal 7:
MySQL 5.0.15 or higher with PDO,
SQLite 3.3.7 or higher
* Note: Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle are supported by an additional module
PHP
- Drupal 5: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)
- Drupal 6: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)
- Drupal 7: 5.2.5 or higher (5.3 recommended).
Problems faced by Drupal hosting Sites
- Complex CMS, take quite some time to learn.
- Heavy CMS, taking up plenty of memory and processing power.
- Geekier then many other popular CMS.
- Might be overkill for small sites.
- Less SEO-friendly features per default then WordPress.
- Drupal web hosting users experience when they are dealing with the shared web hosting is the poor customer support.
- The websites made in Drupal CMS are relatively heavy and take more time to load.