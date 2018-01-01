Highly Interactive Website With Drupal Hosting

Drupal Hosting

A powerful, open source Content Management System for highly interactive websites.

Benefits – Drupal Hosting

The platform includes various interactive and user-friendly features like blogs, discussion forums, bookmarking, photo sharing and RSS feeds

System requirement

Disk space 15 Megabytes Web server Apache 1.3, Apache 2.x, or Microsoft IIS Database server Drupal 5:

MySQL 3.23.17 or higher Drupal 6:

MySQL 4.1 or higher,

PostgreSQL 7.1, Drupal 7:

MySQL 5.0.15 or higher with PDO,

SQLite 3.3.7 or higher

* Note: Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle are supported by an additional module

PHP

Drupal 5: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)

Drupal 6: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)

Drupal 7: 5.2.5 or higher (5.3 recommended).

Problems faced by Drupal hosting Sites

Complex CMS, take quite some time to learn.

Heavy CMS, taking up plenty of memory and processing power.

Geekier then many other popular CMS.

Might be overkill for small sites.

Less SEO-friendly features per default then WordPress.

Drupal web hosting users experience when they are dealing with the shared web hosting is the poor customer support.

