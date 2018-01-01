Ananova

Highly Interactive Website With Drupal Hosting

Drupal Hosting

A powerful, open source Content Management System for highly interactive websites.

Benefits – Drupal Hosting

  • The platform includes various interactive and user-friendly features like blogs, discussion forums, bookmarking, photo sharing and RSS feeds

System requirement

Disk space 15 Megabytes

Web server

Apache 1.3, Apache 2.x, or Microsoft IIS

Database server

Drupal 5:
MySQL 3.23.17 or higher

Drupal 6:
MySQL 4.1 or higher,
PostgreSQL 7.1,

Drupal 7:
MySQL 5.0.15 or higher with PDO,
SQLite 3.3.7 or higher

* Note: Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle are supported by an additional module

PHP

  • Drupal 5: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)
  • Drupal 6: 4.4.0 or higher (5.2 recommended)
  • Drupal 7: 5.2.5 or higher (5.3 recommended).

Problems faced by Drupal hosting Sites

  • Complex CMS, take quite some time to learn.
  • Heavy CMS, taking up plenty of memory and processing power.
  • Geekier then many other popular CMS.
  • Might be overkill for small sites.
  • Less SEO-friendly features per default then WordPress.
  • Drupal web hosting users experience when they are dealing with the shared web hosting is the poor customer support.
  • The websites made in Drupal CMS are relatively heavy and take more time to load.
