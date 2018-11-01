Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review NYI Net

Parent Company: New York Internet (NYI)

Establishment: 1996

Data Center

  • High-quality facility infrastructure located in Manhattan
  • Multi-homed and maintains upstream connectivity to multiple top-tier providers
  • Peering points to connect with small to medium ISPs directly
  • Mature and hardened network environments with failover options at every network level

Services Offered

  • Colocation, Dedicated Servers, Disaster Recovery, Web Hosting, E-mail, DSL Access and Managed Services

What about Customers?

  • Professional yet friendly hosting environment
  • Scalable: The customers can upgrade and downgrade existing services

Support: 24.7.365 via Help Desk to resolve issues related to supporting, billing, and service.

