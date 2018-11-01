Latest News And Web Hosting Review NYI Net

Parent Company: New York Internet (NYI)

Establishment: 1996

Data Center

High-quality facility infrastructure located in Manhattan

Multi-homed and maintains upstream connectivity to multiple top-tier providers

Peering points to connect with small to medium ISPs directly

Mature and hardened network environments with failover options at every network level

Services Offered

Colocation, Dedicated Servers, Disaster Recovery, Web Hosting, E-mail, DSL Access and Managed Services

What about Customers?

Professional yet friendly hosting environment

Scalable: The customers can upgrade and downgrade existing services

Support: 24.7.365 via Help Desk to resolve issues related to supporting, billing, and service.