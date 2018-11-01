Latest News And Web Hosting Review NYI Net

Parent Company: New York Internet (NYI)
Establishment: 1996
Data Center
- High-quality facility infrastructure located in Manhattan
- Multi-homed and maintains upstream connectivity to multiple top-tier providers
- Peering points to connect with small to medium ISPs directly
- Mature and hardened network environments with failover options at every network level
Services Offered
- Colocation, Dedicated Servers, Disaster Recovery, Web Hosting, E-mail, DSL Access and Managed Services
What about Customers?
- Professional yet friendly hosting environment
- Scalable: The customers can upgrade and downgrade existing services
Support: 24.7.365 via Help Desk to resolve issues related to supporting, billing, and service.