Cheap Ecommerce Hosting

Top 10 Best E-commerce Hosting Providers
To launch an online store, you need optimized web hosting e-Commerce plan which is fast, scalable, secure, less stringent and takes future growth into account as well.
Factors to take into consideration:
- Quick & intuitive store setup with no code required: Start selling immediately by store setup in minutes.
- Allows full customization with drag and drop ease for custom design, marketing, SEO, and social media.
- No coding required
- SSL or HTTPS site to enable Secured Credit Card Payments and storing confidential customer information. It serves as a digital passport by authenticating and encrypting all data to be transmitted over secure networks and ban alteration and editing. Thus, protecting the site from spoofing and gains visitor's trust by displaying security padlock. SSL types available are: Let’s Encrypt SSL for small size websites, Wildcard SSL for medium size and EV SSL, suitable for large business websites.
- PCI Compliant Hosting required by many online banks and payment processors (including MasterCard, Visa, and American Express). The PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) ensures a unified approach for safeguarding credit card holder information, preventing credit card fraud, and other security threats. It gives a safe and stable environment to an online E-commerce store.
- Real-time backups
- Uptime: 100%
- Mobile-optimized
- Easy to use DIY
- Sufficient Storage Space to store shopping cart software, a product catalog, and customer database
- Enough Bandwidth to access products, images, and other resources.
- Friendly & Responsive Hosting Support for 24.7.365
E-commerce Shopping Carts: OsCommerce, PrestaShop, Magento WordPress & Joomla E-commerce plugins
E-commerce Hosting Customers Expectations
- Smooth and responsive online shopping experience
- Reliable & Trusted hosting provider for long-term relationship
- Provider checks system proactively for errors and issues.