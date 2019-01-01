Top 10 Best Dedicated Server Hosting Providers

Dedicated server hosting can be provided in the following forms:
- Fully Managed – Includes monitoring, software updates, reboots, security patches, and operating system upgrades. Customers are completely hands-off.
- Managed – Includes medium level of management, monitoring, updates, and a limited amount of support. Customers may perform specific tasks.
- Self Managed – Includes regular monitoring and some maintenance. Customers provide most operations and tasks on a dedicated server.
- Unmanaged – Little to no involvement from a service provider. Customers provide all maintenance, upgrades, patches, and security.
Benefits
- Complete Control: Large businesses or customers running critical applications often own or rent one or more servers at host’s data center for sole use. They get exclusive rights to resources which include hardware specifications, storage, and processing. The host offers flexibility to clients to configure and integrate the server with specific demands and needs. The client can choose between Windows or Linux Server.
- Performance: Applications outperform and load faster due to the high availability of resources.
- Reliability: Better uptime
- Security: By putting the firewall, anti-malware, and anti-virus, server security gets enhanced.
- Dedicated IP