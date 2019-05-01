‘Artificial Intelligence' has enabled us to explore tremendous possibilities in every field. The humans learn with experience, and now machines are also, and hence their performance is increasing. The logic rules, i.e., coding is improving, thus making the devices to work efficiently and effectively. The machines are now used in strenuous or uninteresting, painful or dangerous jobs, freeing people who can be trained for something else. It leads to an era of automation with state of the art in technology. For any task, the companies have started determining whether it can be automated, with least human interference although adoption of automation is lower as compared to its potential, due to economic-social regulatory constraints and necessary reskilling.

