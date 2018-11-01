Latest News And Web Hosting Review Contegix

Key Selling Points

Offers innovative technologies with valued Linux and Windows platforms

Services Offered: Cloud computing and managed application hosting, custom hosting solutions

Other Services Offered: data protection, supporting dedicated hardware, incensing management and OS management

Data center location: St. Louis, Dallas, and Amsterdam with PCI, IPv6 and HIPAA compliant solutions with multiple 10 Gbps provider to clients

What for Customers?

Flexibility to grow and envelop new technology

Broad array of products and services

Additional capacity and geographic reach

Customers can choose their Contegix cloud hosting from public, private, storage and hybrid options.

Hosting plans are affordable and come with a full range of features.

Executive

Vice president of marketing: Tom Prindiville

Achievements

Featured on the 2016 CRN MSP 500 list

Latest News

Cloud Hosting Provider Contegix Merges With Distributed Services Systems to capture increasing opportunities around both on-premise and Cloud-based hybrid environments.

DSS a reseller partnership and managed service provider has the capability to run and support a client's on-premise environment