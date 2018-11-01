Latest News And Web Hosting Review Contegix

Key Selling Points
- Offers innovative technologies with valued Linux and Windows platforms
Services Offered: Cloud computing and managed application hosting, custom hosting solutions
Other Services Offered: data protection, supporting dedicated hardware, incensing management and OS management
Data center location: St. Louis, Dallas, and Amsterdam with PCI, IPv6 and HIPAA compliant solutions with multiple 10 Gbps provider to clients
What for Customers?
- Flexibility to grow and envelop new technology
- Broad array of products and services
- Additional capacity and geographic reach
- Customers can choose their Contegix cloud hosting from public, private, storage and hybrid options.
- Hosting plans are affordable and come with a full range of features.
Executive
Vice president of marketing: Tom Prindiville
Achievements
- Featured on the 2016 CRN MSP 500 list
Latest News
- Cloud Hosting Provider Contegix Merges With Distributed Services Systems to capture increasing opportunities around both on-premise and Cloud-based hybrid environments.
DSS a reseller partnership and managed service provider has the capability to run and support a client's on-premise environment