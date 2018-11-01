Ananova

Latest News And Web Hosting Review Contegix

Key Selling Points

  • Offers innovative technologies with valued Linux and Windows platforms

Services Offered: Cloud computing and managed application hosting, custom hosting solutions

Other Services Offered: data protection, supporting dedicated hardware, incensing management and OS management

Data center location: St. Louis, Dallas, and Amsterdam with PCI, IPv6 and HIPAA compliant solutions with multiple 10 Gbps provider to clients

What for Customers?

  • Flexibility to grow and envelop new technology
  • Broad array of products and services
  • Additional capacity and geographic reach
  • Customers can choose their Contegix cloud hosting from public, private, storage and hybrid options.
  • Hosting plans are affordable and come with a full range of features.

Executive

Vice president of marketing: Tom Prindiville

Achievements

  • Featured on the 2016 CRN MSP 500 list

Latest News

  • Cloud Hosting Provider Contegix Merges With Distributed Services Systems to capture increasing opportunities around both on-premise and Cloud-based hybrid environments.
    DSS a reseller partnership and managed service provider has the capability to run and support a client's on-premise environment
