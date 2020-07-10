The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the National Digital Communications Policy-2018 (NDCP-2018) and re-designation of the Telecom Commission as the “Digital Communications Commission.” The NDCP-2018 envisions supporting India's transition to a digitally empowered economy and society by fulfilling the information and communications needs of citizens and enterprises by establishing a ubiquitous, resilient, and affordable Digital Communications Infrastructure and Services.

The key objectives of the policy are:

provisioning of Broadband for all

creating 4 Million additional jobs in the Digital Communications sector

enhancing the contribution of the Digital Communications sector to 8% of India's GDP from ~ 6% in 2017; propelling India to the Top 50 Nations in the ICT Development Index of ITU from 134 in 2017

enhancing India's contribution to Global Value Chains, and ensuring Digital Sovereignty.

These objectives are to be achieved by 2022.

The policy, inter-alia, aims to provide:

universal broadband connectivity at Mbps to every citizen;

provide 1 Gbps connectivity to all Gram Panchayats of India by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022

ensure connectivity to all uncovered areas; attract investments of USD 100 Billion in the Digital Communications Sector

train 1 Million workforces for building New Age Skill; expand IoT ecosystem to 5 Billion connected devices

establish a comprehensive data protection regime for digital communications that safeguard individuals' privacy, autonomy, and choice and facilitates India's active participation in the global digital economy

Enforce accountability through appropriate institutional mechanisms to assure citizens of safe and secure digital communications infrastructure and services.

The policy further advocates:

for the establishment of a National Digital Grid by creating a National Fibre Authority

establishing Common Service Ducts and utility corridors in all new city and highway road projects

creating a collaborative institutional mechanism between Centre, States, and Local Bodies for Common Rights of Way, standardization of costs and timelines, removal of barriers to approvals, and facilitating Open Access Next Generation Networks.

The present world has entered the era of modern technological advancements in the Telecom Sector, such as 5G, IoT, M2M, etc. A need felt to introduce a ‘customer-focused' and ‘application-driven' policy for the Indian Telecom Sector, which can form the main pillar of Digital India by addressing emerging opportunities for expanding Telecom's availability services, but also Telecom based services.

Accordingly, the new National Digital Communications Policy -2018 has been formulated, in place of the existing National Telecom Policy-2012, to cater to the modern needs of the digital Communications Sector of India.

Source: PRESS-BRIEF MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS (DEPARTMENT OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS) Date of decision: 26.09.2018 Cabinet approves National Digital Communications Policy-2018.