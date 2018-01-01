Web Hosting Review Webspace-verkauf.de

Webspace delivers easy-hosting products for a successful owner-managed company that supports customers. Integrated features like a website with a domain, email mailboxes, secure SSL Certificates, Virtual Servers, and email & exchange. Data Center delivers data protection and security that needs web space and server at its best. The safety features incorporated include video surveillance, remote monitoring, burglar alarm system, fully electronic access control systems, locks on colocation and additional biometric palm scanner. It provides Reseller web hosting indulges with the power grid, UPS, generators, redundant stormverteilsystem and SEO services. A customer gets technical support via FAQ, Knowledgebase, video tutorials and ticket system.

Webspace-verkauf.de : Company Overview

Webspace-Verkauf.de a reputed and popular German based web hosting provider having years of rich experience in offering services of domain and web hosting to thousands of customers. Company is highly successful as they deliver top quality service, best quality of products with exceptional performance at affordable prices. Premium support offered for free of cost to all the clients as customer satisfaction is considered as one of the relevant cornerstone of their success.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

Company`s Data Centre is modern and high technology oriented having sound powerful technical infrastructure. It ensures availability and highest standard of security of data. Provider is having a honest and competent team of designers, developers, administrators and technical experts which contributes a lot in offering high performance and reliability. Data Centre comes under the list of one of the most modern data centers of Germany as it guarantees maximum reliability and highest availability.

Hosting Plans

Web Hosting plans offers several key features like over 200 web apps such as WordPress, Joomla, SSL Certificates, No Setup fees, Database, Traffic flatrate, Managed hosting, Customer Support. It includes services and other features like Plesk 12, Protection from Virus & Spam, PHP 5.3 / 5.4 / 5.5 / 5.6, Webmail with SSL, IMAP/POP3, AWStats, Backup, Cronjobs / tasks, Website Builder, .htaccess.

Reseller Hosting offers two plans and both of them offers features like Managed Hosting, Additional Domains, Traffic flatrate with premium support, External Add on Domains, Forwarding of Domains, IDN`s. E-Mail features inc. protection from virus & spam, Webmail/FTP/ WebFTP via SSL, Catch all mails, E-Mail address. Databases & Scripts it offers Joomla, Drupal, PERL, SSI, CGI, PHP, ImageMagick and others. DNS, Cronjobs, Backup, Plesk12, AWStats are also included.

vServer Linux/Windows plans offers no setup fees, Plesk 12, Premium Support, SSH(Full root access), Backup, Mgt. via Control Panel, SSL, Website builder with different OS.

Features & Control Panel

Free Domain

Name servers, Domains

Website Builder

Secure SSL Certificates

Domain registration

SEO Services

Plesk 12

PHP 5.3 / 5.4 / 5.5 / 5.6

IMAP/POP3

AWStats, Backup

Webmail/FTP/ WebFTP via SSL

Support

Company delivers an outstanding customer support to clients. Their talented, qualified, experienced and trained staff are experts in understanding and resolving customer issues in the context of web hosting. To ensure good support, FAQ`s, Knowledgebase and Video tutorials are offered for self help of customers. Info & Support phone service is offered in the weekdays from morning 8`o clock to evening 8`o clock and Support ticket permits a client to reach 365 days a year.

Pros

High quality hardware

Top notch performance & security

Premium customer support

Fast Setup

Design & maintain the website

Customers are served in a friendly manner

A reliable and stable provider

Servers are prompt & solid

Cons

Refund Policy is not provided in any of the hosting plan.

Guarantee of refunding the money to clients on their being unsatisfied is not provided.

Cancellation/ Refund Policy

No such policy offered.

Conclusion

This is one of the professional German based web hosting company, which offers great hosting solutions and services to clients. Their main focus is to provide high rate of customer satisfaction and for this they are doing their best. What a business as a client needs, almost everything is offered by company.