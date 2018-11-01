Ananova

Latest News And Hosting Review HostSailor

Hosting Review HostSailor

About Company – Hosting Review HostSailor

Headquarters: Dubai, UAE

Data Center: Netherlands and Romania

Executive

CTO: Mr. Shehab Ahmed
Mailing address
B02-04, Podium Floor 3, Empire Heights Tower B, Business Bay
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Services Offered

Shared, VPS and dedicated hosting server

Shared SSD Hosting

  • Five different packages with starting at $0.95, free 20Gbps DDoS protection to secure against downtime and cyber threats.

Other Services Offered: SSL certificates and domains

About Customers – Hosting Review HostSailor

Target Customers: Small and Large Businesses

What for Customers?

  • Performance: Cost-effective, affordable and flexible hosting solution, which is ultra-fast and efficient. The company improves productivity by offering higher speed platform.

Support: 24.7.365

Promotion

  • (September 22, 2018) 50% OFF – Romania Dedicated Servers – For 30 Users Only
    50% Off for New 30 Orders
    Code: ONLY30

Latest News – Hosting Review HostSailor

  • (APRIL 04, 2017) HostSailor Now Offers SSL Certificate Solutions For Small Businesses
