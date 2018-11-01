Latest News And Hosting Review HostSailor

Hosting Review HostSailor
About Company – Hosting Review HostSailor
Headquarters: Dubai, UAE
Data Center: Netherlands and Romania
Executive
CTO: Mr. Shehab Ahmed
Mailing address
B02-04, Podium Floor 3, Empire Heights Tower B, Business Bay
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
Services Offered
Shared, VPS and dedicated hosting server
Shared SSD Hosting
- Five different packages with starting at $0.95, free 20Gbps DDoS protection to secure against downtime and cyber threats.
Other Services Offered: SSL certificates and domains
About Customers – Hosting Review HostSailor
Target Customers: Small and Large Businesses
What for Customers?
- Performance: Cost-effective, affordable and flexible hosting solution, which is ultra-fast and efficient. The company improves productivity by offering higher speed platform.
Support: 24.7.365
Promotion
- (September 22, 2018) 50% OFF – Romania Dedicated Servers – For 30 Users Only
50% Off for New 30 Orders
Code: ONLY30
Latest News – Hosting Review HostSailor
- (APRIL 04, 2017) HostSailor Now Offers SSL Certificate Solutions For Small Businesses