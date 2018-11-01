The US government encourages all healthcare stakeholders to establish a national platform for interoperability and data sharing standards. It would enable secondary use of health data, which could advance big data analytics and personalized holistic precision medicine.

The forum would connect and bring all health systems small and large to describe their strategies and best practices for managing initiatives of increasing complexity. The healthcare big-data from data governance to population health management, artificial intelligence to precision medicine includes ever-growing troves of clinical, financial and operational data, drugs, hospital admissions, medical procedures, and more.

Data Available

The healthcare big-data would be assembled and collected from various sources:

Demographic and digital health records like a lab test, detections, medical imaging, genomic sequencing

Clinical data, diagnosis, and monitoring of patients medical conditions.

wearable sensors like smartwatches which continuously measures blood glucose level, blood pressure, heart rate, and other biometric data

and medical devices

Benefits: Healthcare Big Data Applications

Instead of buying insurance people would purchase monthly health memberships with unlimited virtual consultations for subscribers. Would provide low-cost delivery, quantified outcomes, maximized quality.

Preemptive care in an Omni-online world of virtualization and sensors

An app would monitor lab test results, biomarkers, and other health information. The user can observe how various health-influencing life habits like drinking, smoking, insufficient sleep influences health. The app would suggest pharmaceuticals to help and automatically sends the prescription to a local drug store. The Remote Patient monitoring allows the patient to take a more dedicated approach toward health. Furthermore helps in earlier detection and diagnosis and proves to be a more convenient way of treatment which improves health without sacrificing the cost and time. The patients can get care management tips and health advice.

Customized patient-centric care

Predictive analytics would predict the demand for medical supplies precisely and would help with staff allocation. The predictive analysis would enable to identify high-risk patients.

Reduces Errors

Errors in medication are disastrous, and sometimes patient lose their lives. The technology would lessen errors by analyzing the patient’s record with all the medication prescribed and improves financial and administrative performance. Would list most applicable physicians and nurses to transfer prescribed clinical work. Furthermore, provide alignment of proven pathways.

Early signaling of crisis

Help to manage and treat chronic disease management effectively. Makes healthcare convenient and persistent by providing proper and real-time monitoring of the patients.

Operational Efficiency

The big companies as a part of their business intelligence strategy would explore and use data to upgrade operational efficiency. Hence, would contribute to the performance and production transparency.

Empower clinicians and patients

The centralized and organized data is essential for effective care coordination and pop health. Furthermore would improve efficiency, performance, quality and patient participation and engagement. It is easy to analyze and interpret, tactical and relevant. It helps to detect cure for the diseases and can find proper usage, treatment or drugs by following uncover unknown correlations, hidden patterns, and insights by analyzing large sets of data.

Challenges: Healthcare Big Data Applications

Sensitive data and need special care for its security