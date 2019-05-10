Securing software, equipment, components, and product from counterfeit is always a concern to the major IT companies of the world. They make considerable investments to provide updates to fix vulnerabilities and add new functionalities to their software applications.

The legitimate user or customer who purchased the software usage or license innately trust the company to provide the promised value or features. The software also wear-tear with time and gets prone to get infected by malicious scripts, viruses, trojans, codes or by hackers programming. Timely updates fix all the issues; hence the legitimate user does not concern much about it. As if an error occurs or any security issue occurs the provider company will take care of it, for that they provide a mechanism to the customers to reports bugs or errors.

Till the company earns profits, they take an interest in developing and maintaining the software. They defend their legitimate software from cyber-criminals, unauthorized users who unwittingly get access and other actors, who pose economic loss to their profits.

The software company provides the product which undergoes through white-listing security measures, so it does not have any malicious code. It's being a significant challenge as if development infrastructure gets infected, for sure going to inject malware into software updates and subsequent releases. Thus, software compiled with malware have far-ranging impacts and continue to grow as the exploit is provided through legitimate software vendor, signed with the correct and accepted digital identity. Thus, the security of the software development infrastructure is a significant concern to software, and this challenge has become much more significant with the availability of online software development infrastructure.