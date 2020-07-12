U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Technology Partners for Remote ID Development

Remote ID will enable Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), commonly called drones, to identify and location information while operating in the nation’s airspace.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the eight companies that will help the Federal government establish requirements for future suppliers of Remote Identification (Remote ID). The FAA selected the following companies through a Request for Information process in December 2018 to develop technical requirements for future Remote ID UAS Service Suppliers (USS): Airbus, AirMap, Amazon, Intel, One Sky, Skyward, T-Mobile, and Wing.

Drones are a fast-growing segment of the transportation sector, with nearly 1.5 million drones and 160,000 remote pilots registered with the FAA. The agency’s ability to develop Remote ID technology simultaneously with the rule enables the FAA to continue to build on a UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system. It has demonstrated global leadership through the small UAS rule and the implementation of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), which automates the application and approval process for most UAS operators to obtain airspace authorizations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said that “The FAA will advance the safe integration of drones into our nation’s airspace from these technology companies’ knowledge and expertise on remote identification.”

This initial group will support the FAA in developing technical requirements for other companies to develop applications needed for Remote ID. The applications will provide drone identification and location information to safety and security authorities while in flight.

The technology is being developed simultaneously with the proposed Remote ID rule. Application requirements will be announced when the final rule is published. The FAA will then begin accepting applications for entities to become Remote ID suppliers. The FAA will provide updates when other entities can apply to become qualified Remote ID USS on FAA.gov.

Source: Federal Aviation Administration Date: May 05, 2020