14 December 2021

The Morrison Government has today launched the National Artificial Intelligence Centre to help unlock the potential of AI for business by coordinating Australia's AI expertise and capabilities.

The Centre is part of the Government's $124.1 million investment under its AI Action Plan, which sets out a vision for Australia to become a global leader in developing and adopting trusted, secure and responsible artificial intelligence.

Minister for Science and Technology Melissa Price said the Government was delivering on the AI Action Plan, ensuring Australia was charging ahead in developing and adopting artificial intelligence products and services.

“The launch of the National Artificial Intelligence Centre positions Australia as a global leader in AI technology, harnessing our collective capabilities, talent and resources to be developers and drive early adoption of AI by our businesses,” Minister Price said. “The National Artificial Intelligence Centre will play a pivotal role in ensuring we can take advantage of AI technologies, which has been forecast to contribute more than $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030. “This investment will strengthen Australia's ability, lift our global competitiveness through AI, and attract new investment and world-leading specialists. “It will unlock the potential of AI and create new opportunities for businesses to access critical AI expertise and capabilities. “The National Artificial Intelligence Centre will also help address barriers that small and medium enterprises face in developing AI and other emerging technologies by connecting business with the talent, knowledge and tools to succeed.”

The National Artificial Intelligence Centre has been established within CSIRO's data and digital specialist arm Data61.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said the world was racing to find the next big breakthrough in AI.

“Here in Australia, we're focused on using AI to solve key national challenges that can really make a difference for all Australians,” Dr Marshall said.

“I'm really excited to say that an exceptionally talented Australian, Stela Solar, will leave the US and come back home to lead our new National AI Centre.

“Stela has the vision and industry knowledge to work with CSIRO to continue bridging the gap between industry and our world-leading AI specialists.”

Under the AI Action Plan and the Government's Digital Economy Strategy, the CSIRO is also delivering $47.3 million in AI and emerging technologies scholarship programs to attract and retain over 460 home-grown, job-ready specialists.

Ms. Stela Solar has been appointed as the Director of the National AI Centre. She has previously worked with Microsoft as Global Director – Artificial Intelligence Solution Sales and Strategy.

