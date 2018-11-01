Latest News And Hosting Review HostArmor

Hostarmor : Company Overview

Hostarmor is having professionals specialists in various fields, begins with Ink Ignite website providing a broad range of services like website design, logo design, video production, SEO services & app development. After a span of time, company started offering their web hosting services to their new as well as existing clients for their websites. Company tried their best to deliver best hosting services to clients so that they can receive a higher rate of customer satisfaction.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

In order to ensure top notch performance & maximum reliability, servers of company are powered with CentOS (64-bit) Enterprise Linux and Intel E5 Hex-Core Processors. They are also equipped with a huge amount of RAM. CacheCard with RAID10 is available and daily backup of account is offered.

Hostarmor is providing top-line server resources to their customer’s thereby ensuring 99.9% network uptime guarantee in Shared hosting & 100% network uptime in dedicated hosting. It is also an output of good programming, efforts, a vast network of providers by whom 1000 Mbps connection speeds up and down are delivered.

In terms of features which offer performance & reliability, SSL Certificates, daily backup of account, WHOIS privacy for domains etc. are provided.

Hosting Plans

Hostarmor provides shared hosting & Dedicated hosting to their clients. cPanel Shared Hosting offers three plans, namely, Sword, Shield & Knight. Features offered in these plans are 1-click installation of WordPress, Joomla etc., Secure Access, Unlimited Subdomains, 24*7 Support Ticket, SSD Disk, Bandwidth. Other features are 24*7 Support ticket, One-click software installer, Daily backup of account etc.

Dedicated Servers are of several kinds, namely, Small Business, Medium to Large Business, Enterprise Top line & Mass Storage servers. All of them provides features such as 100% Network uptime, free DDoS Protection, 24*7*365 Support, Control panel-Direct Admin, KVM Over IP for free and others.

Features & Control Panel

24*7*365 Customer Support

99.9% network uptime

Daily Backup of account

Dedicated servers offer 100% Uptime

1-click installation of WordPress, Joomla etc.

Latest cPanel

DDoS Protection

Setup on automated basis

SSD Storage

One-click software installer

Support

An exceptional customer service of Hostarmor is offered for 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year. A client can reach to the customer care via phone, e-mail, or support ticket. Team of customer care tried to offer satisfactory solutions to the issues of customers. Any Suggestions, issues, requests, questions or complaints are handled professionally and fairly. A rich and highly informative Knowledgebase is also offered which allows clients to handle their issues on their own.

Pros

Excellent Technical Support delivered

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Website & Logo design services

Video production & App development services

High quality & reliable hardware

User friendly Customer interface

High server uptime guarantee

Cons

Option of Live Chat is not available.

Cancellation/ Refund policy

A Cancellation policy of provider states that a client may cancel their service or account at any time. But if there is any bill or invoice to be paid, that must be paid first. A client is required to submit their Account Cancellation Request either before or exactly on the due date of next invoice. Any Cancellation request for cancellation of account will not be entertained if any invoice is issued to client and its payment has not been done. Request can be made via mail or billing system. On cancellation of account, client domain names will be owned by company until a request for domain name transfer is submitted.

Conclusion

Hostarmor offers Shared & Dedicated hosting services with high quality servers dedicated to provide high uptime performance & maximum reliability. Excellent customer satisfaction is rendered to clients & for their support; great customer service is available for all the time.