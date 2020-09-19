WASHINGTON – This week, Reps. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) and Will Hurd (R-Texas) introduced a resolution calling for the creation of a national artificial intelligence (A.I.) strategy. This long-awaited Resolution received support from across the tech community, including IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Equal A.I., Nvidia, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, Bipartisan Policy Center Action, AIandYou.org, among others.

“American ongoing and future leadership in A.I. will be based on today's policies and investments. We need a real and actionable comprehensive plan, as this Resolution calls for, to engage all levers of national power to create and preserve American A.I. superiority,” said Kelly. “I'm glad to have so many colleagues, experts, and advocates standing with us in this call for a comprehensive national A.I. strategy.”

“We are proud to have the support of so many Congress members and members of the tech community. America leads the world in innovation, but we must embrace A.I. in the government, private sector, and education to keep up. This means preparing America's workforce, countering our adversaries' commitment to A.I., investing in R&D, and shaping the ethical guidelines and rules of A.I. based on America's values, not that of an authoritarian regime, like Russia or China,” said Hurd.

IBM's Co-Director of the IBM Policy Lab Ryan Hagemann said, “IBM applauds Reps. Hurd and Kelly for their diligent and bipartisan work over the past year, creating the A.I. National Strategy Resolution. Their commitment to better understanding the technology through a multistakeholder initiative resulted in a comprehensive bill that we are pleased to support because of its focus on the ethical advancement of A.I., training a workforce with the right skills, and advancing U.S. competitiveness in emerging technology.”

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Government Affairs, Frederick Humphries, voiced support via twitter.

Swami Sivasubramanian, VP, Amazon A.I., AWS, said, “Advancing A.I. research and development is essential to ensuring American leadership in A.I., which will have profound impacts on society, the economy, and national security. We commend Reps. Will Hurd and Robin Kelly for introducing the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy to advance the nation's commitment.”

President and CEO of EqualAI Miriam Vogel said, “As we take on a battle on multiple fronts—fighting against COVID, against discrimination and to continue to lead in the A.I. economy of the future— we must ensure the U.S. is up to the task. The thoughtful leadership behind the National A.I. Strategy is exactly the bi-partisan, comprehensive, and strategic action necessary to ensure we are victorious on each of these fronts. EqualAI was grateful to participate in the collaborative process Representatives Hurd, and Kelly employed to draft this Resolution, with the capable partners at the BPC. The potential of A.I. is breathtaking, and this Resolution can help ensure that our A.I. systems are more impactful and successful in the innovations and economic advantages we can realize when designed by and for a broader cross-section of the population.”

V.P. of government affairs at NVIDIA Ned Finkle said, “A.I. is the most powerful technology force of our time, with the potential to reshape industries, improve productivity and boost national prosperity. But the requirements for A.I. are steep — it requires staggering amounts of data, specialized training, and massive computational resources. With this Resolution, Representatives Hurd and Kelly are presenting a solid framework for urgently-needed investments in computing power, workforce training, A.I. curriculum development, and data resources. We applaud the legislation and their deliberative process in concert with the Bipartisan Policy Center.”

The Computer & Communications Industry Association President Matt Schruers said, “CCIA commends Reps. Hurd and Kelly for their bipartisan leadership on an area that will be the backbone of innovation and economic growth for the next century. We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure that artificial intelligence can play a valuable role in transforming the future of work and strengthening the economy.”

The Bipartisan Policy Center issued a press release outlining their support for the Resolution. Including a quote from BPC President Jason Grumet.

“To ensure the United States remains a global leader in technology, we must embrace A.I. while protecting our civil liberties, modernizing our workforce and education programs, and investing more in R&D. While the Obama and Trump administrations have made significant strides in advancing A.I., Congress will play a vital role in shaping the development of A.I. and the need to set A.I. policy and funding priorities.”

CEO of AIandYou.org Susan Gonzales said, “This Resolution is a first step to creating a more Inclusive A.I. Ecosystem. Acknowledging A.I.'s impact on marginalized communities of color is critical. A.I. is a tsunami, and our communities are not prepared.”

The introduction of the A.I. resolution comes just days after the passage of another bill Hurd and Kelly shepherded through the House, which would help secure the Internet of Things (IoT). The IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act would require all IoT devices purchased by the U.S. government to meet certain minimum security requirements. It would result in greater security for the personal data and information of Americans and federal agencies. Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) are spearheading the bill's effort through the Senate.

Press Release robinkelly.house.gov Date: Sep 18, 2020