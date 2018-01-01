Ananova

BlackShield Security Platform

  • Enables subscribers to monitor, repair and restore website data.
  • Provides continuous Malware and Hack detection scanning services. It monitors alterations to website code and file structure and notifies site webmaster of unauthorized access in real time.
  • Cleaning Compromised site: It provides repair and restores functionality to mitigate interruptions or downtime that may result from an infection.
  • It monitors and maintains the business's online reputation so that it can avoid being blacklisted by search engines.
  • It provides protection from multiple attack vectors like direct hacks to reputation compromises.
  • Defends insecure code from being exploited
  • Protect websites from Brute Force attacks, DDoS attacks, SQL injection, malicious web bots, and hackers.
