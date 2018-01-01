Dedicated Hosting For Business Application

Client hires entire server which gives flexibility it terms of full control, choice of Operating System and Hardware. The servers are housed in data centers, similar to colocation facilities, providing redundant power sources and HVAC systems.

Why choose Dedicated Hosting?

A dedicated server hosts only yours or your client's websites.

High Traffic Websites : Ideal for large medium or business website with substantial traffic.

Companies prefer remote locations in case of emergencies, such as natural disasters when they must depend on safety and reliability of the web host and data.

TV Channels especially news channels develops online streaming video content for their website, they need huge bandwidth and space..

Questions in mind with long term Hosting contracts

What if?

Provider goes out of business

equipment becomes obsolete

unhappy with customer service

Server gets stuck

It leads you to shop around and find good quality server provider. You want 100% uptime, and in case, the server goes down, you can contact server provider to get the issue resolved immediately. Any downtime means business loss or money loss.

Managed Dedicated Hosting

Budget Dedicated Server

Attractive incentive such as No Setup Cost

Discounted Monthly Fees

You do not want to sacrifice service for cost; you want reliable servers, excellent customer service, and large bandwidth and space.

Gaming Dedicated Servers

Internet gaming is much widespread that millions of people addictively spend their hours of a day playing online games, casinos or even do gambling online. Web sites offering Role Playing are becoming popular and getting tons of traffic on a daily basis.

Limitations

Bit expensive than shared or VPS hosting, so must be optimally utilized.