MNRE issued administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme on 08.03.2019 and its guidelines for implementation published on 22.07.2019. The Scheme provides for the installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid-connected renewable power plants.

Information regarding eligibility for participation in the Scheme and implementation procedure is available on MNRE’s website http://www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit the MNRE website or call on toll-free helpline number 1800-180-3333. PM-KUSUM Scheme implemented through Implementation Agencies in the respective States.

After the Scheme launch, it came into notice that few potentially misleading and fraudulent websites cropped up illegally, claiming to be the MNRE’s registration portal for Pradhan MantriKisanUrja Suraksha evamUtthaanMahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. To avoid any loss to the general public, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) issues new advisory issued advisories on 18.03.2019 and 03.06.2020, advising beneficiaries and the general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites.

Web addresses of the said websites are https:// kusum-yojana. co.in/ and https: //www.onlinekusumyojana. co.in/.

The miscreants behind these websites potentially dup the general public and misuse data captured through these fake portals. Any suspected fraudulent website, if noticed by anyone, may be reported to MNRE. While MNRE is taking action against the miscreants behind these websites, furthermore, Ministry advised all stakeholders, all potential beneficiaries, and the general public to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites.

Further advised news portals to check the authenticity of websites claiming to be a registration portal for Government Schemes before publishing them on digital or print platforms.

Source: Date: 10 JUL 2020 PIB Delhi