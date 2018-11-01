Latest News And Web Hosting Review Ventraip AU

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Ventraip

Hosting Review Ventraip

About Company – Hosting Review Ventraip

Key Selling Points

Australian hosting provider

VentraIP is one of America`s newest and economical domain name provider, with low-cost cPanel web hosting, and Trustwave SSL certificates. Established in 2011, it is operated by expert professionals who are dedicated to delivering best from the rest. Customer support and care along with technical solutions and issues are accommodated by the experienced team.

Headquarters: Melbourne

Executive

Australia Chief Executive : Angelo Giuffrida

: Angelo Giuffrida Managing Director : Harry Hoholis

Acquisitions

(May 30, 2018) The company acquired the hosting and domain name customers of online solution provider Summit Internet. Around 400 customers get transferred, with 1000+ hosting and domain name services.

(May 02, 2018) VentraIP snaps up three hosting companies On A Cloud, Spiderweb Hosting, and Boot Domains, with 1000 customers and 2400 active services.

(July 18, 2017) Acquired one-man hosting provider Profound Hosting and catches 1500 new customers which include free and paid client. To ease the migration VentraIP offers three months paid service for free. Profound hosting was providing services to community groups and micro businesses.

Acquired Brisbane based Web Access a web hosting and domain name provider in operations since 1998. All 3000 web access customers and 8000 services would migrate to VentraIP Dell EMC infrastructure. With this, VentraIP would offer managed solutions.

Achievements

Appeared in the CRN Fast50 for the past two years posted a $9.2 million revenue in the 2016 financial year, which represents a $2.7 million, or 52 percent, year-on-year growth on the previous year.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Ventraip

free and paid-hosting

VentraIP Plans

Basic Web hosting plans with cPanel is named a Basic and Basic Plus. The Basic version includes RAID storage space of 5GB, monthly data transfer of 200 GB, unlimited email accounts, unlimited MySQLl databases, 10 add-on domains, 99.5% uptime guarantee SLA, CloudLinux protection and optional secondary MX. Basic Plus offers RAID storage space of 20 GB and monthly data transfer of 500 GB.

Premier web hosting plans are named: Premier and Premier Plus. Its features include DDoS protection, spam and virus filtering, LiteSpeed web server, dedicated MySQL custer and 45-day money back guarantee.RAID storage space is for 10 GB and 40 GB with monthly data transfer of 300 GB and 750 GB for respective plans.

WHM reseller web hosting has two plans: WHM Reseller with features like RAID storage space of 40 GB, monthly transfer of 400 GB and 20 cPanel accounts. WHM ResellerPLUS plan provides 100 GB space, data transfer of 1,000 GB and 50 cPanel accounts.

For web hosting the Basic version costs $ 5.29 and Basic Plus is for $ 8.29 per month.

For registering or renewing domain names a .com domain costs $ 13.99 for one-year duration and $ 27.98 for two years. For transferring it costs $ 13.99. A .net domain costs $ 13.99 and $ 27.98 for one and two years respectively.

Premier web hosting solutions cost the user $14.99 for Premier plan and $24.99 for Premier Plus plan on monthly basis.

WHM Reseller plan costs $14.99 and WHM ResellerPLUS is for $ 29.99 per month.

Features and Control Panel

Super-fast Servers: servers are lodged in a SwitchNAP secure data center and connected to the VentraIP international network.

Hosting is protected by CloudLinux, Ksplice, suPHP, Suhosin, mod_security rulesets, CSF and LFD which bestows security.

Local experts take care of maintenance of a website.

VentraIP operates on its own network that is redundant and Cisco™ powered and connected to the powerful Switch CORE network.

Shared web hosting servers are CloudLinux facilitated, that ensures security, stability and maximum uptime.

Free cPanel transfer of existing web site, email, databases, and settings.

Basic and BasicPLUS service has access to Installatron and Softaculous inside of cPanel, for easy installation and maintenance of PHP applications, such as WordPress, Joomla, phpBB, and Magento.

VentraIP Support

VentraIP provides 24/7 eTicket support, 45-day money back guarantee and variable billing periods for the benefit of customers.

Pros

VentraIP acknowledges and offsets their carbon footprint. The company takes up various carbon reduction projects across its data centers.

Privacy Protection acts as an additional shield for the users.

Cons

VentraIP is expensive than other providers in the market. Privacy Protection is provided for an extra cost. The customers have no other option but to purchase.

Based on customers’ reviews, not all seem to be satisfied with the company’s service. Delayed acknowledgment and frequent crashes bother the clients.

VentraIP Cancellation Policy

VentraIP assures easy cancellation of services at any point of time.

Conclusion

VentraIP makes available great features for its users. Private Protection, though given at an additional cost is worth the price. For moving from BlogSpot/blogger to a custom domain, VentraIP is highly recommended.

VentraIP Customer Reviews

They are good if you only want to host some static WordPress or similar business site, they have really cheap deals and seem to provide the basics well.- David (jaysails.com.au)

Their systems are second to none and their support is almost just as good. I look forward to many years of uptime and development with their business. – Jason (jbhere.com)

VentraIP Social Media Buzz

VentraIP’s Australian counterpart has announced its acquisition of IntaServe, longest-running domain name registrar and web-hosting provider for an undisclosed amount in a seven-figure deal.

TITAN Billing and VIPControl 3 have been introduced to customers aiding the company’s industry-leading features and functionality.