The largest carrier-neutral data center operators in Northern Europe

Establishment: 1999

secure facility and solutions

complete data center services and individual IT solutions

Internet Exchange (IX)

Internet Exchange (IX) points in all its data centers' locations by opening a reliable and fast network gate between the Baltic States, Europe, and Russia.

It enables better connectivity in significant locations to let businesses around Europe, the Baltic States, and Russia switch to a global network ecosystem.

Interconnection ecosystems in Europe become wider and allow businesses to cross-connect through reliable networks, ensuring smooth data flow, access to private VLAN, reach major CDNs in the world, and direct connection to global public clouds.

“DEAC connection with major global communication providers' networks has opened a wide range of opportunities for our customers to increase IT efficiency, expand reachability and connect with data centers all over the world,” comments Andris Gailitis, DEAC CEO.

While migration to hybrid clouds is on edge, fast and secure connections between companies' global public clouds and private storages become critical for cloud-computing players.

Companies using online services for remote work: data centers in Riga, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Moscow, London, Stockholm, and Kiev have become valuable connection points with major global communication providers' networks. Thus, providing good Internet traffic on a secure and reliable network with low latency and high traffic loads.

Data centers operator DEAC can be used as a cross-bridge to hand off data traffic to major Internet service providers hassle-free of setting up data links individually.

A wide range of customized IT solutions

Allow business protection

Optimal cost reduction by analyzing business needs per company strategy and its business objectives

Target Customers: Customers from over 40 countries

June 03, 2020, The provider launched a new Internet Exchange (IX) in all its data center locations by opening a reliable and fast network gate between Baltic States, Europe, and Russia.