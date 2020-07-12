Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) launched an Artificial Intelligence-based platform ‘Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping' (ASEEM)' digital platform to improve the information flow and bridge the skilled workforce's demand-supply gap market across sectors. ASEEM https://smis.nsdcindia.org/, also available as an APP, is developed and managed by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Betterplace, specializing in blue-collar employee management.

The portal would help recruit a skilled workforce that spurs business competitiveness and economic growth to find sustainable livelihood opportunities. The platform envisioned to strengthen their career pathways by hand-holding them through their journeys to attain industry-relevant skills and explore emerging job opportunities, especially in the post COVID era.

Aatamanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal uses match-making engine to map skilled workers' details based on regions and jobs available in the local industry. The portal and App would provide registration and data upload for workers across job roles, sectors, and geographies. The skilled workforce can register their profiles on the App and can search for employment opportunities in their neighborhood. Through ASEEM, employers, agencies, and job aggregators looking for skilled workforce in specific sectors will also have the required details at their fingertips. It will also enable policymakers to take a more objective view of various industries.

The portal aims at supporting decision and policymaking via trends and analytics generated by the system for programmatic purposes. It describes the workforce market and map-the-demand of skilled workforce to supply. It helps in providing real-time data analytics to NSDC and its Sector Skill Councils about the demand and supply patterns, including – industry requirements, skill gap analysis, demand per district/ state/cluster​​, key workforce suppliers, key consumers​, migration patterns​ and multiple potential career prospects for candidates.​ The portal consists of three IT-based interfaces –

Employer Portal – Employer onboarding, Demand Aggregation, candidate selection ​

Dashboard – Reports, Trends, analytics, and highlight gaps ​

Candidate Application – Create & Track candidate profile, furthermore share job suggestions. ​

It will provide real-time granular information by identifying relevant skilling requirements and employment prospects. Envisaging the rapidly changing nature of work and its impact on the workforce is crucial in restructuring the skilling ecosystem with the new normal settling post-pandemic. Besides identifying the significant skills gap in the sectors ​and providing a review of global best practices, ASEEM will allow employers to assess the availability of a skilled workforce and formulate their hiring plans.

Database of labor migrants in Indian states and overseas citizens, who returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission and filled SWADES Skill Card, has been integrated with the ASEEM portal.

Candidate data coming to Skill India Portal from various state and central skilling schemes will be integrated, including PMKVY, Fee-based Programs, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, and ‘Seekho aur Kamao'.

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, announced the ASEEM portal's launch. He said, “Driven by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Aatamanirbhar Bharat' and his assertion of ‘India as a talent powerhouse' India Global Week 2020 Summit. The ASEEM portal envisioned to give an enormous impetus to our persistent efforts to bridge the demand-supply gap for skilled workforce across sectors, bringing limitless and infinite opportunities for the nation's youth. The initiative aims to accelerate India's recovery by mapping the skilled workforce and connecting them with relevant livelihood opportunities in their local communities, especially in the post COVID era. The increasing use of technology and e-management systems assist in bringing in processes and intelligent tools to drive demand-driven and outcome-based skill development programs. This platform will ensure we bring in close convergence and coordination across various schemes and programs operating in the skill ecosystem. It will also ensure that we monitor any duplication of data and further re-engineer the country's vocational training landscape, ensuring a skilling, up-skilling, and re-skilling in a more organized set up.”

Shri AM Naik, Chairman, NSDC, and Group Chairman, Larsen & Toubro Limited, highlighted how ASEEM would bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market. He said, “Migrant labor has been severely impacted by the socio-economic fallout of the COVID pandemic. In the current context, NSDC has taken up the responsibility of mapping the dispersed migrant population around the country and providing them the means to re-build their livelihood by matching their skill-sets to available employment opportunities. The launch of ASEEM is the first step on that journey. I am confident that the real-time information ASEEM provides to both employer and employee will add value to the labor ecosystem and contribute to building the trust among the workforce, which is essential for the recovery of the economy.”

