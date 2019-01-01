Linux Search for Files, Text Strings and Applications

Linux Search
find command
It supports searching by file, folder, name, creation date, modification date, owner and permissions
-type f: Search for files
-type d: Search for directories
-not : Return results that do not match the test case
-iname: Search without regard for text case
-perm octal: Search for the file if permission is ‘octal’ or with entered permissions
find ./Ananova -perm 777
-exec CMD: The file being searched which meets the above criteria and returns 0 for as its exit status for successful command execution
find ./Ananova -perm 771 -exec chmod o+r '{}' \;
-ok CMD: It works same as -exec except the user is prompted first
-inum N: Search for files with inode number ‘N’
-links N: Search for files with ‘N’ links
-name demo: Search for files that are specified by ‘demo’
-newer file: Search for files that were modified/created after ‘file’
-print: Display the path name of the files found by using the rest of the criteria
-empty: Search for empty files and directories
find ./Ananova -empty
Find and delete all the ‘.err' files in the hierarchy starting at the current directory
find . -name “*.err” -delete
-size +N/-N: Search for files of ‘N’ blocks; ‘N’ followed by ‘c’can be used to measure size in characters; ‘+N’ means size > ‘N’ blocks and ‘-N’ means size < ‘N' blocks
-user name: Search for files owned by user name or ID ‘name’.
(expr ): True if ‘expr’ is true; used for grouping criteria combined with OR or AND
! expr: True if ‘expr’ is false
Starting from the root, search for the specified file
find / -name <filename>
Find specific file in the specified directory
Search a file with a pattern using ‘*' or ‘?'
To find all the text files with an extension ‘.txt' in Ananova directory
find ./Ananova -name *.txt
The below command finds and deletes adult-host.txt from Ananova directory by taking confirmation
$ find ./Ananova -name adult-host.txt -exec rm -i {} \;
locate <filename>
Update or create a database of the files under the root directory, used by ‘locate' command
updatedb
Search in all files for a specified string
grep <string> <path>/<directory-name>
Search $PATH, man pages and source files for an application specified
whereis <application-name>
Search $PATH for an application specified
which <application-name>