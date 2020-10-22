The websites can receive maximum traffic through search engines. For that, there is a need to increase website visibility, to appear on the first page of natural results. Most SEO experts claim to understand the magical google algorithm and think, they can rank a website on any keyword. They think that they are capable of altering the website merit of the competition.

Google uses a complex algorithm to deliver the best possible results for a query. The results obtained reviewed for more than 200 factors. Hence it's a big challenge for a website to remain on the first page every time. Furthermore, Google keeps changing its algorithm to check the quality of results.

Sometimes SEO experts land on black hat techniques of link building, cloaking, spinning articles. Although their efforts bring an increase in website traffic for the short term, questions come, whether it is sustainable? If the user is not satisfied with site content quality, it leads to high bounce rate and low average session duration time.

The Google algorithm checks every website details like downtime, content, backlinks, shares, how much time a person spent on the site, and many such factors.

Elements Focussed By SEO Experts

Title tag : At least 60 characters long. The google displays three dots for long length titles. Most websites use Pipes | or comma to include keywords in the title tag. The keyword-stuffed title is sometimes not liked by search engines.

Description tag : Summary of the whole content in less than 160 characters

Internal Linking : Linking internally within a domain by adding a link to word or group of words to related page.

External Linking : Links from legitimate, verified high-quality sources by pushing excellent, useful, and relevant content that people use and share with others.

URL : Try to include page keyword in the URL while avoiding prepositions and articles.

Responsive : Mobile-friendly user-centred design with a high-quality user interface anticipating preferences to attract and keep visitors on the site.

Accessibility : Google Webmaster console shows errors for the non-accessible pages.

Keywords : Expected words searched on the search engines in the search bar. The website must include unique niche keywords related to services or products.

Connect with Customers : Answer questions or queries and resolve the customer issues leverages businesses to increase their earnings and productivity. Furthermore, good connectivity with customer leads to after-sales and brand loyalty. The websites do contain Q&A section or Live Help or Comments section to interact with the customers. Ask customers to post an opinion or genuine reviews on the website about services or products.

High-Quality Content : Timely relevant content is the King

Proper Navigation : Divide the site into proper segments, sections and sub-sections—perfect alignment of toolbars, sidebars and menu-bars and categories the related pages into groups.

: Divide the site into proper segments, sections and sub-sections—perfect alignment of toolbars, sidebars and menu-bars and categories the related pages into groups. Social Listing: Listing on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Tumblr