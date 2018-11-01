Latest News And Web Hosting Review Host Depot

Hosting Review Host Depot

Hostdepot provides outstanding hosting services and value to all sized businesses, since 1997. Their hosting solutions include dedicated server, shared, VPS hosting, co-location, eCommerce solutions and Microsoft Exchange and security solutions. Technical staff includes well-experienced engineers and experts that available through a toll-free number, live chat or email 24/7 to resolve technical issues. Company offers feature rich and affordable hosting solutions. They Provides 30-day money back guarantee in case of customer’s dissatisfaction regarding services, they may cancel their account and ask for refund. Hostdepot’s redundant, multiple and high-speed network offer 99.9% uptime guarantee. In addition, company offers reliable and fast internet connectivity.

Host Depot Overview

Host Depot, is amongst the most knowledgeable hosting service organizations, serving both domestic and international markets. They are strongly committed to bringing a personal level of customer service to each of their customers. Host Depot, established in September of 1997 as a technology company with focus on hosting and the development of integrated solutions tailored for small, medium, and large businesses.

Ever since their commencement, Host Depot have matured to offer breadth of latest services including a full spectrum of hosting solutions including dedicated hosting, shared hosting and virtual servers, Microsoft exchange, colocation, e-mail, security solutions. Host Depot goal, to this day, is to provide a high-performance, convenient, and reliable hosting experience. They have assembled a solid foundation of high-performance networks, state-of-the-art servers, and experienced professionals to ensure that Host Depot, Inc. remains your vendor of choice.

Host Depot: Reliability and Uptime Report

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for HostDepot. Up Time % is the amount of time websites hosted by the hosting company are available for users or visitors. HostDepot time and again consistent high up-time percentages very close to 100%, means sites hosted by HostDepot are available 24/7 or exceptionally close to 24/7. HostDepot has 54.55% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Host Depot Plans

Host Depot entry-level plan is known as Windows Web Hosting Starter Plan. This allows customer to get web presence starting any day. Whether it’s building an online business, launch of first storefront, or just looking for a better hosting value, Host Depot has the hosting solution for everybody

Account features: setup fee waived1, 30-day money back guarantee, 99.9% uptime guarantee, and support via e-mail, live chat, & telephone. Domain name features: your own domain name (yourdomain.com), new domain registrations from $12.95 per year, free registration/transfer service for one domain5, 5 domain pointers. Technical features: 10 gb disk space3, unlimited monthly data transfer3, 5 user accounts. e-mail features: 50 e-mail accounts, 2 gb storage per mailbox. User account: 5 mailings lists, 25 distribution lists, webmail e-mail access, unlimited aliases, autoresponders, & forwarders.

Host Depot: Features and Control Panel

Features include Site management: WebsitePanel control panel, web-based statistics, microsoft frontpage 2002 server extensions, ftp access (24 hour), access to raw log files. Software & scripting features: web application gallery, .net framework (asp.net), active server pages (asp), asp components, cgi-bin folder, perl & perl script support, php support. E-commerce features: ssl secure server, shared ssl certificate. database features: 5 mysql databases, 5 microsoft sql server databases, 1 gb of storage per database, 5 odbc dsns, access database support, web-based database manager.

Host Depot Support

Host Depot value feedback from customers and are committed to providing you with very best in customer service. Customers may contact them by e-mail, phone, live chat, fax, or letter. Host Depot responds to inquires as soon as possible. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time (excluding holidays).

Pros

Host Depot is proactive with maintenance.

Cons

No Broadcast Hosting Service

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Host Depot 30-Day Money Back Guarantee, if customer is not fully satisfied with the services, they can cancel the services any time during the first thirty (30) days from initial order date and receive full refund of all payments made by them to Host Depot for the services. This does not include any installation fees, hardware fees, setup fees, or fees paid for domain registration.

Conclusion

Host Depot endows customer with reliable, professional support and service which allows them to focus on the dynamic needs of their business. Host Depot know that, in the information age, status means a lot, and that the only way to maintain success is by taking care of customers and giving them every benefit that technology has to offer.