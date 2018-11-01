Latest News and Hosting Review HostDime

Services Offered: Managed Hosting
Data Center
- 3 data centers, Brazil
- State-of-the-art data center in Orlando, Florida
- Equipped with redundant power and cooling and extensive physical access control measures, including CCTV and biometric systems.
Executive
Brazil CEO: Filipe Mendes
Establishment: 2008
Services Offered
- cloud infrastructure for colocation
- managed dedicated servers
- KVM VPS
- Managed hosting services – Shared
- Dedicated server hosting, and ISP services
Number of Customers: 3,000+ servers, and hosting 500,000+ domains
What for Customers?
- The company offer Secured and quality data hosting.
- Reliable, secure enterprise-level web hosting
- Cost-effective
Uptime: 99.995%
Latest News
- (October 24, 2017) The company purchased a land parcel in Bogotá, Colombia. It intends to build a Tier IV data center over next year or two, to meet the booming demand of the local market.
- Launched operations at its new Uptime Institute-certified Tier III data center in João Pessoa, Brazil to Serve Northeast Brazil. It is designed to offer latency of ten milliseconds or less, which allows hosting of critical systems and serve corporate applications such as ERPs, as well as streaming content. The HostDime can offer a dual fiber optic ring through a partnership with local telecommunications company Tely that interconnects the Northeast states.