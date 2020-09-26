NEW YORK (June 18, 2019) – Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet, Inc. has announced its Privacy Shield recertification. Certified initially in March 2017, TurnKey Internet has renewed its Privacy Shield certification through April 2020.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework and certification designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission. It provides companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

Adam Wills, CEO of TurnKey Internet, Inc., said: “Our Privacy Shield certification reflects our fundamental commitment to protecting our customers and their data. At TurnKey Internet, we strive to meet the highest levels of data privacy protection. We believe it is critical that we do everything we can to build trust and ensure privacy compliance for all of our global clients.”

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield replaces the Safe Harbor Agreement after the European Court of Justice declared that it did not meet Europe's data protection standards. This new framework protects anyone's fundamental rights in the E.U. whose personal data is transferred to the United States and brings legal clarity for businesses relying on transatlantic data transfers.

“Our clients from over 150 countries entrust us to receive and host their personal data securely,” says Wills. “This certification highlights our vision of providing the most secure and reliable Cloud Hosting solutions available today.”

About the Company

