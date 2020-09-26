The U.S. Department of Commerce Concludes Successful Women's Global Trade Empowerment Forum Highlighting Importance of Women Exporters

The U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Karen Dunn Kelley closed the final session of the six-part virtual “Women's Global Trade Empowerment Forum” earlier this week. She highlighted the vast opportunities available to women business leaders across North America and the benefits provided by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said: “The Department of Commerce honored to facilitate the Women's Global Trade Empowerment Forum. Thanks to the steadfast leadership of President Trump, the passage of the USMCA continues to further American prosperity by producing fairer trade for the United States, revitalizing the American economy, and benefiting American manufacturers, workers, businesses, and farmers.”

Deputy Secretary Kelley said: “The Women's Global Trade Empowerment Forum brought vital resources together to support further two major policy priorities of the Trump Administration: free, fair, and reciprocal trade and the economic empowerment of women. Our Department was pleased to help nearly two thousand women business leaders take full advantage of the new USMCA trade agreement.”

The series focused on issues of importance to women-led businesses involved in international trade with topics including USMCA provisions, global e-commerce, export finance, and customs rules of origin. The series also focused on services the U.S. Department of Commerce provides through SelectUSA, facilitating business investment in the United States, legal considerations, and intellectual property protections.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Field Ana Guevara added, “This forum, ongoing outreach by the 100+ offices of the U.S. Commercial Service, and our recently-initiated strategic partnership with the Organization of Women in International Trade, are just some of the ways our agency is able to connect women in international trade with the many people, tools, and resources that exist within our extensive global network. We want to ensure that women in business are engaged in our regular initiatives and programs and are part of the local trade ecosystem.”

Program speakers also included Canadian and Mexican Ambassadors to the United States Kirsten Hillman and Martha Bárcena Coqui, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza, Export-Import Bank Chairman, and President Kimberly Reed, and senior executives from American firms including UPS, Regions Bank, eBay, among others.

Source: Press Release Friday, September 25, 2020 Office of Public Affairs, 202-482-4883