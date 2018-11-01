Latest News and Hosting Review EverData

Hosting Review EverData
About EverData – Hosting Review EverData
Unique Selling Points
- The Leading data center, cloud solution provider, and IPV6 consulting company.
- The company focused on meeting the rapidly growing data demands of India's Digital Revolution.
- ISO 27001 certified for security and quality
- Safest geographic location from natural disasters
Address: 372, Shree Gopal Nagar, Gopalpura Bypass Road, Jaipur – 302019, Rajasthan, India
Phone: +91-141-3000000
Email: info@everdata
Data Center
State-of-the-art data centers in India, USA, UK, Netherland, and Germany. N+1 redundancy of Power, colling, network, support and security
Services Offered – Hosting Review EverData
- Web Hosting: Linux Hosting, Windows Hosting, Multi-domain Hosting
- 100% White Label Reseller Hosting: Build your store, set up pricing and resource structure using billing and automation system. Also, offers API Integration
- Virtual Private Server, Dedicated Server, Domain Registration, Colocation
Hosting Features: MySQL Databases, Email accounts
Other Services Offered: Firewall, VPN, SSL Certificates, Free Business and Marketing Tools
Customers – Hosting Review EverData
Target Customers
- Individual and SME's
- Banking and Finance Organizations
What for Customers?
- Lowest-price on domain registration and renewal
- Instant Cloud, VPS, and Dedicated server setup
- Scalable and Enterprise-grade web hosting solutions
- Provides backup at a remote location
Uptime: 99.95%
Support: 24.7.365 via Trouble ticket, email and chat with the minimum response and resolution time. Expert team monitors servers and VPS
Latest News – Hosting Review EverData
- (May 30, 2018) Introduced VPS services in Europe to empower European clients at an affordable cost with guaranteed premium aftersale support. It would provide faster speed, security, and stability to enrich user experience. Furthermore, the clients can start, stop, reboot and re-install their virtual server right using control panel.
- (September 15, 2017) Sponsored ‘Web N Cloud Expo 2017 held at Royal Orchid Hotel, Jaipur.