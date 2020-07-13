The state of Michigan Celebrates Michigan Social Media Day on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and is recognized as a top digital state in 2019 for overall government experience. Social media plays a vital role in advancing the state's Citizen-Centric Government strategy.

As the third state in the U.S. to recognize Social Media Day in 2012, the Michigan government has long embraced social media to extend traditional channels of constituent engagement.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the 11th global celebration of Social Media Day and the eighth statewide celebration of Michigan Social Media Day, to recognize social media's increasing impact on the society.

This year on Michigan Social Media Day and every day, Michigan's state is encouraging Michiganders and all social media users to utilize this ever-emerging medium as a positive tool for good.

Those interested in celebrating Michigan Social Media Day can participate in numerous digital activities this week.

Share the Michigan Social Media Day press release or proclamation on social media using hashtag #SMDayMI.

Watch the ‘What Does #PureMichigan Mean to You' video and share your thoughts on social media using hashtag #SMDayMI.

Connect with a friend, family member, or online community and engage in meaningful conversation.

Follow the state of Michigan social media accounts at http://www.michigan.gov/SocialMedia.

The state uses technologies such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Medium, Pinterest, video-live streaming, and audio podcasts to create a more open and participatory government.

The state of Michigan has over 600 active social media accounts on 11 platforms, which reach over 5.8 million followers. For more information on the state's use of social media, to search an online directory of accounts, and learn about Michigan Social Media Day, visit http://www.Michigan.gov/SocialMedia.

Whitmer said “Social media provides individuals, government, business, and education the ability to communicate openly and directly with one another,”

“Using social media as a tool for good, to listen, and engage in meaningful conversation, we can create vibrant online communities where people feel welcomed and accepted. I encourage everyone to engage in meaningful positive conversations, online and in person. By embracing civility, respecting, and listening to one another, especially during difficult conversations, we can achieve anything.”

“Social media plays an important role for millions of Michiganders in staying connected,” said Brom Stibitz, state of Michigan chief information officer. “The recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have proven the power of social media and its ability to provide the public with real-time updates and information and allow citizens an avenue for two-way communication with their government like never before.”

Source: Press Release Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Andrew Belanger, 517-282-6764 Agency: Technology, Management & Budget