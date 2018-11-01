Latest News And Web Hosting Review FastComet

Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Services Offered: System Administration, Cloud Hosting, PaaS (Platform as a Service)
- Entry-Level Shared Hosting Plan – 1 domain
- ScaleRight Plan: Unlimited domain names
- SpeedUp Plan
WordPress blogging
Other Services Offered: SpamExperts Mail Protection, Patchman, Free GlobalSign Private SSL for life
Executive
CEO: Georgi Yanev
Director of Marketing: Elena Tileva
Director of Product: Daniel Lee
Director of Marketing: Elena Tileva
Director of Product: Daniel Lee
Target Customers:
- Small business owners, entrepreneurs, and developers
- Thousands of Customers in over 70 countries
Support: Speedy replies
What for Customers?
- Server stability, excellent customer service, and ease.
- Service offered for easy and Hassle-free migration from another host
- A non-compromising platform offering professional and dependable web hosting services
- Cheap Hosting plans
Latest News
- (May 15th, 2017) The company has become a SpamExperts Hosting Partner and is now protecting their networks from outbound spam with the use of the cohesive and scalable Outgoing Filter product deployed via the redundant SpamExperts cloud.
- (May 09, 2017) The company launched New Website Builder to Make Building Custom Websites Faster and Easier. The hosting plan starts at $2.95/mo with 14 days free trial. A customer can choose from 250 templates.