

SHRI SINGH DEO CALLS UPON SCIENTISTS TO PREPARE NATION FOR THE FUTURE

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri K.P. Singh Deo has called upon the Indian scientists to prepare the nation for the future and find answers to the inherited and new problems. Speaking at an award presentation ceremony of Gujar. Mal Modi Science Foundation here today, the Minister said that technological advancements in the fields of Microelectronics, genetic engineering, artificial intelligence, computer networks, and information superhighway are bound to change society beyond imagination.

Shri Singh Deo said planned support for science has been one of the major characteristics of the Government's policy since Independence. Various steps were taken to build a chain of national laboratories, centers of research, and advanced technical training and integrate science into the planning process.

Shri Singh Dee complimented the Indian scientists for their achievements and urged the industrial houses to come forward with incentives that would provide a fillip to the scientific research in our country.

PIB

Date: August 9, 1994